Marvel Offering Chance to Join the X-Men for Charity

Have you ever wondered if you’d survive the experience of joining the X-Men? Now’s your chance to find out!

Marvel Comics and charity organization Omaze is offering the chance for one fan or that fan’s friend to be drawn into the Marvel Universe in the pages of a 2018 X-Men comic.

Which comic book it will be has not yet been decided – Marvel has quite a few at the moment – and its the same with the artist, but whatever issue and artist it ends up being, the winner will take home the finished page of artwork that they appear in as well as a signed copy of the finished issue.

Why the X-Men? Well, the donations from this contest will go to GLSEN, a program dedicated to building safe and inclusive schools for students attending grades K-12. Sound familiar? It should for anyone who has ever imagined themselves enrolling in Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters (though GLSEN’s schools are probably attacked and/or destroyed by supervillains on a less frequent basis).

Here’s the pitch from the Omaze website:

Thanks to Marvel Entertainment, the X-Men comics are adding an incredible new character to its roster… YOU. Sharpen your claws, clear your mind, shapeshift a smile onto your face because you’re about to be transported into the extraordinary world of mutants. Here’s how: You’ll send a photo of yourself (or a friend of your choosing) to the talented Marvel artists, who will then draw you in as a guest character in an upcoming comic in the X-Men universe. Will your character live or die? Sorry, you’ll have to wait until you receive your signed copy of the comic book and the original page art to find out. But for those bragging rights… it’ll be worth the wait.

GLSEN works to create safe and inclusive schools for everyone. They envision a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people—regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Each year, GLSEN programs and resources reach millions of students and educators in K–12 schools across the United States, but their movement to ensure equality and respect for all can be felt internationally and at all levels of education. And thanks to you, GLSEN can continue to work to make schools a positive and affirming environment for every student.

A donation of $10 dollars earns you 100 entries to win. Go visit Omaze’s website to donate and for more details. We hope you survive the experience.