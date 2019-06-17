Marvel Reveals Designs for New X-Men Characters

Marvel today released a new video teasing the future of the X-Men with writer Jonathan Hickman. Marvel also released artist RB Silva‘s character designs for new characters making their first appearance in Powers of X #1. The character designs are heavily redacted, not even revealing the names of the characters. There are some redacted notes from editor Jordan D. White that will stir up some speculation. Keep reading to see all of Silva’s designs.

Marvel is still being coy with details about Powers of X and its sister series, House of X. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Hickman offered up some clues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One, House of X, is a story about a pivotal month in the history of the X-Men where everything changes for mutants on Earth,” Hickman said. “And the other, Powers of X, is a story about the history of mutants in the Marvel Universe. It works as a series of reveals and revelations where each issue of HOX that follows POX — and vice versa — makes you reinterpret the issue you had previously read.

“At the conclusion of our 12 weeks of HOX and POX, we’ll be launching an entire new universe of X-books. Some will be traditional fare, some carry through on ideas presented in HOX and POX. Some books are completely new concepts. I, personally, will be writing the ongoing flagship X-book. Now, we’re already in production on all of these ‘Wave 1’ books and our plan at this moment is to introduce the titles, creative teams, and publishing details around SDCC, which is a week before HOX #1 goes on sale.”

Are you excited about Jonathan Hickman’s era of X-Men? What do you think of RB Silva’s designs for these new characters? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. House of X #1 and Powers of X #1 go on sale in July.

