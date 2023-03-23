Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales Marvel Legends Figure Pre-Orders Launch Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following a Peter Parker Gamerverse Marvel Legends release back in January, Hasbro is adding Miles Morales to their lineup based on the character's appearance in the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game for the PlayStation 5. At this point, we aren't sure exactly when Spider-Man 2 will drop on the PS5, but we do know that you'll be able to get your pre-order in for the Miles Morales Marvel Legends figure today, March 23rd at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Details about the figure can be found below, and this article will be updated with direct pre-order links to multiple retailers when they become available.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 MILES MORALES ($24.99) This 6-inch figure comes with 7 accessories inspired by the game, including alternate hands, effects and, most importantly, his crime-fighting buddy Spider-Cat. Pre-orders are expected to drop here at Entertainment Earth right at launch. Note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items via our exclusive links.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is technically the third game in the series, following the release of Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020. Developed by Insomniac Games, the sequel is one of the most highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusives of 2023. Very little concrete information is known about the game, but we do know that both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will return, while Todd's Venom seems to be one of the primary antagonists.