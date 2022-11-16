X-Men Sentinel With Wolverine Jumbo Funko Pop Drops With Black Light Chase

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel Comics' X-Men is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and this X-Men Sentinel with Wolverine Jumbo 10-inch Funko Pop figure is a gift to fans. We say "gift", but you'll have to shell out $45 for it. On the plus side, it is a Previews Exclusive with a chance at at a black light Chase figure, so it should be worth the investment in the long run. This is especially true if you're lucky enough to find that Chase figure on your doorstep when the figure ships in December.

Pre-orders for the limited edition X-Men Sentinel with Wolverine PX Exclusive Funko Pop are live here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout. Naturally, the mutant-hunting Sentinel is the Jumbo Pop in this set, and it looks like the extra tiny Wolverine Pop is in a bit of trouble.

On a related note, Hasbro launched an X-Men 60th anniversary Marvel Legends figure 5-pack yesterday that includes some very obscure characters. Random, Stryfe, Vertigo, Reaver Pretty Boy and Zero are packed together with 15 accessories, and everything you need to know (including details on who Reaver Pretty Boy is) can be found right here.

