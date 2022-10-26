New DC Comics Funko Pop Is Half Batman, Half Hush

The Batman: Hush arc by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee is one of the most popular Batman stories ever told, and the latest DC Comics Pop figure from Funko celebrates its 20th anniversary with a design based on the iconic Jim Lee cover art. It's half Batman, half Hush, and the only place you can pre-order one is here at GameStop. It's an exclusive priced at $14.99 that's expected to ship in February 2023.

The Batman: Hush cover art was also utilized for the 2019 animated film adaptation that you can grab here on Amazon in Blu-ray and digital formats. While you're at it, you might want to pick up the Batman: Hush 20th anniversary edition here on Amazon, where the hardcover is currently $38.25 (23% off). DC notes the following about the new edition:

"Ever wondered exactly what happened after Batman: Hush ended 20 years ago? This 20th Anniversary Edition provides the first clues to Hush's fate on that dark night."

The deluxe hardcover volume collects the complete Hush storyline spanning Batman #608-619 and an interlude from Wizard Magazine #0. The special 20th-anniversary edition also comes complete with bonus features, including sketches, character designs, altered art, and annotations by Lee. However, it's the brand new five-page story by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee that really makes the edition a must-have for fans.

If you are unfamiliar, a description for Batman: Hush reads:

"Gotham City's worst criminals-Joker, Riddler, Ra's al Ghul, Clayface and others-have emerged to throw Batman's life into utter chaos. However, these villains are part of a much more elaborate, sinister scheme to destroy the Dark Knight once and for all, one headed by a mastermind much closer to Bruce Wayne than any foe before...

Pushed past his breaking point, Batman will need to use more than the world's greatest detective skills to unravel the mystery behind this murderous plot before those closest to the Detective suffer the consequences."

