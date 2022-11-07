Funko x ASPCA Pops With Purpose Toto and Einstein: $10 Donated For Each Pop Sold

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko's Pops With Purpose program pairs limited edition Pop figures with donations to some very worthy causes. In the past, Funko has partnered with charities like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), Make-A-Wish, It Gets Better Project, and Operation Homefront. Today, they provided an update on their partnership The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA ) that features Pop figures of Dorothy's dog Toto from the Wizard of Oz in his basket and Dr. Emmett Brown's dog Einstein from Back to the Future with his stopwatch and the remote control for the Delorean. For each Pop figure sold, Funko will donate a whopping $10 to the ASPCA, were the funds will go to help animals in need.

First announced back in April, the Toto and Einstein Pops With Purpose figures are expected to go up for pre-order here at the Funko Shop at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET today, November 7th as exclusives.

The Back to the Future Einstein and Wizard of Oz Toto Funko Pops are priced at $15, so this $10 donation for each figure sold represents 67% of the purchase price – a very generous offer. Note that free shipping at the Funko Shop is triggered at $50, so you might want to check out some additional Pops With Purpose figures, and / or head on over to see what other Funko exclusives are up for grabs.

"Throughout Funko's history, community has been at the heart of all of our efforts," says Andrew Perlmutter, president, Funko. "When fans decide to purchase and display a Pop! With Purpose, they are signifying their support for a cause that contributes to making the world a more kind and equitable place for all." You can learn more about the ASPCA's efforts here.

You can keep tabs on more of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here.