X-Men Star Ian McKellen Speaks Out on Uniting Magneto With Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness has officially hit theaters and had a massive opening weekend. The film did some really interesting things for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, without spoiling it, the future of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Before the film's release Olsen was heavily rumored to be the villain of the movie, and all of the marketing material so far has left that a bit open-ended. Scarlet Witch is kind of a villain in the X-Men comics, so it would make sense for her character to go in that direction. One other aspect from the comics is that she's the daughter of Magneto. Olsen previously revealed that she would want Sir Ian McKellen to play her MCU daddy and now the iconic actor has responded to the idea.

During a recent interview with Geek Culture, Olsen gave the site her choice of who could play Magneto for Marvel Studios. "Oh... [laughs] I'm gonna go with Sir Ian McKellen," Olsen revealed. "I had the biggest crush on him. He's in these videos called Playing Shakespeare where actors get together and they do a Shakespeare… It's a video series. He's like the sexiest man in the world so I would say Sir Ian McKellen." McKellen apparently read the interview and replied to Olsen via Facebook: "If I had a daughter, I'd hope she'd be like Elizabeth. A treat to be her Daddy!" You can check out the iconic actors post here!



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness definitely pushes Phase Four forward, and fans are wondering where Olsen's Scarlet Witch will appear next. While speaking with Extra, the actress had a few things to say about her future in the MCU.



"We got to do so much with the character, so much with the story and I just wanted to make sure that we continued the evolution into this film and to play things that our fans or the audience haven't seen her do yet," Olsen says. There's a couple different versions of what could happen at the end of this film. Mostly, I want to hear what the fans who know her best, what they would like to see from her next."



Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."



The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters everywhere!



