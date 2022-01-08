Marvel Reveals New X-Men Costumes

Marvel Comics is about to introduce some brand new X-Men costumes. In November, Marvel announced that the losers of the first-ever X-Men Vote would unite for a special mission in the upcoming Secret X-Men #1 one-shot. Marvel reveals the team wearing their new X-Men uniforms in a preview for the issue. The costumes are reminiscent of classic X-Men looks from the past in that they with matching blue and yellow. The “X” on the chest, in the style of the X-Men logo designed by Tom Muller for House of X and Powers of X, marks them as part of the Krakoan age.

The new costumes will debut in Secret X-Men #1. Take a look at the preview, via Newsarama, below:

Polaris won the first X-Men vote (another vote is on the way). Thus, the nominees she defeated comprise the Secret X-Men squad: Sunspot, Cannonball, Marrow, Boom-Boom, Tempo, Forge, Banshee, Strong Guy, and Armor.

The new one-shot, which Marvel will publish in February, comes from Excalibur and X of Swords writer Tini Howard and Daredevil artist Francesco Mobili. The story sees the nine runners up embarking on a secret mission to outer space in the service of Professor X’s daughter, the Shi’ar Imperial Majestrix Xandra.

“We had to do it, yeah?” Howard said while announcing the one-shot in a press release. “And I jumped at the chance to tell the story while I had the time. Cannonball was my vote, and Strong Guy? Tempo? Boom-Boom? This is the perfect team for an intergalactic X-Men mission. I hope they didn’t forget anything important!”

The issue’s official synopsis reads, “When the Shi’ar Empire faces an unexpected threat, they must call upon the X-Men. Team co-captains Sunspot and Cannonball will lead Marrow, Tempo, Forge, Banshee, Strong Guy, Armor, and Boom-Boom on a dangerous mission to save a figure of paramount importance—the daughter of Professor X and empress of the Shi’ar: Xandra!”

What do you think of these new X-Men costumes? Let us know in the comments. Secret X-Men #1 goes on sale on February 9th.