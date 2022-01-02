Marvel Teases X-Men Vote in 2022

Marvel has confirmed that the X-Men vote will return in 2022. Marvel’s Twitter account tweeted a teaser image for the 2022 X-Men vote on New Year’s Day. Marvel hasn’t provided any further details beyond that “polls open soon.” The first annual (apparently) X-Men vote took place in 2021, with fans casting their votes for who should be the final member of the then unrevealed new X-Men roster. This real-world vote tied into how, in-universe, the mutant citizens of Krakoa voted for the first time on who should form the X-Men’s roster. That team debuted together during the Hellfire Gala event. The current .

Polaris won the first X-Men vote. Lorna Dane benefited from surprise interest from the internet corner still mourning the loss of . The X-Men television series featured Polaris (played by Emma Dumont) as a core cast member.

Polaris’ teammates on the current X-Men team are Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Rogue, Sunfire, Synch, and Wolverine (Laura Kinney). It seems that, with Reign of X giving way to Destiny of X, that roster will see a shakeup. It’s unclear whether the 2022 X-Men vote will follow the same format as the original, with fans voting for one character among the several that make up the team.

“The X-Men election was an amazing experience for the whole X-Office,” Editor Jordan D. White after the first X-Men vote. “All the creators and editors had a blast seeing the fan’s incredible response to this first-of-its-kind event and we were right there along with you rooting for our choices. It was the perfect way to kick off the new X-Men title.”

In winning the first X-Men vote, Polaris beat out Strong Guy, Forge, Tempo, Boom-Boom, Marrow, Armor, Cannonball, Sunspot, and Banshee. The losing mutants star in the upcoming .

“We had to do it, yeah? And I jumped at the chance to tell the story while I had the time,” Howard said when Marvel announced the issue. “Cannonball was my vote, and Strong Guy? Tempo? Boom-Boom? This is the perfect team for an intergalactic X-Men mission. I hope they didn’t forget anything important!”

