‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Director Teases Jean Grey’s Return

Reshoots for X-Men: Dark Phoenix are well underway and to help celebrate the occasion, director Simon Kingberg took to Instagram to celebrate the return of one of the movie’s biggest stars. On the photo-sharing site, Kinberg shared an image of a cast chair that reads nothing but “Phoenix,” the alter ego of one Jean Grey, played by Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix has been the source of much controversy of late, with some outlets reporting Fox’s X-Men blockbuster would be going under massive reshoots.

LaPress.ca, an outlet based in Montreal, initially reported Dark Phoenix would be filming reshoots in the city for three months:

“A surprise makes possible this new record of foreign shootings: the additional scenes of the film X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Initially, X-Men thought they would have to spend two weeks in Montreal to finish the film shot in the metropolis last summer. However, the team of X-Men will return, rather, for three months. ‘They are returning [to shoot] the last part of the film. It’s a nice surprise,’ the report read.

After that initial report surfaced, the fine folks at Collider debunked that report, claiming Dark Phoenix would only be on site shooting for just two-and-a-half weeks.

As for the cast themselves, they didn’t really seem to know what’s going on with reshoots, at least that’s what Turner herself said in a recent interview.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner said. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one. All I know is that I’ll be back in Montreal at some point soon, and that the Valentine’s Day release date is quite a positive thing, because Black Panther got released on Valentine’s Day. So we’re keeping positive about it.”

“I put my heart and soul into that movie,” she said. “It was so fun, but it was such a stretch.”

Also returning as Jean’s school-aged teammates are Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), alongside franchise vets James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto) and Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique) with series newcomer Jessica Chastain.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on Feb. 14, 2019 with The New Mutants will follow on Aug. 2, 2019.