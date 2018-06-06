X-Men Marvel Legends Wave 3 Set With Apocalypse BAF is Live

The latest wave of 6-inch Marvel Legends X-Men figures from Hasbro is here! Wave 3 includes Wolverine, Magneto, Sabretooth, Storm, Multiple Man, Psyloche, and Gladiator. Each figure includes accessories as well as a Build-A-Figure a piece that will allow you to form a bonus Apocalypse figure.

The best deal going on the entire set is available right here at Entertainment Earth where you can get the complete wave all plus an extra Wolverine figure for $167.99 with free shipping in the US. If you want to get yours in the August shipping window and avoid the inevitable markups, secure one as soon as possible. The Multiple Man and Gladiator figures should be especially interesting for collectors as they haven’t had much or any history in the 6-inch figure range.

On a related note, only two of the final Toys ‘R’ Us Marvel Legends exclusive sets are still up for grabs. The first is the Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot 6-inch figure three pack, which is available to pre-order right here at Entertainment Earth for the standard $49.99 with shipping slated for July. The official description reads:

“So a blaster-toting raccoon, an angst-ridden teenage tree, and an Asgardian god walk into a galaxy… What, you were expecting a punchline? With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This 6-inch Marvel Legends Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot 3-pack features 3 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Imagine Thor, the God of Thunder himself, joining forces with everyone’s favorite space-hopping mercenary duo, Rocket and Groot, to guard the galaxy against the forces of evil! Create epic interplanetary adventures with these 6-inch scale figures from the Marvel Legends Series, where heroes and villains are more than super; they’re legendary. Includes 3 figures and 2 accessories.“

The other set is the Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack which is available to pre-order right here for $39.99 with shipping slated for August. The official description reads:

Driven by rage, these advanced Hydra super soldiers are prone to clash with anyone in their paths. The Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures includes figures and accessories so you can build out an entire Hydra army! With the Marvel Legends Series, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With this Marvel’s Hydra Soldiers 2-pack, featuring highly-articulated and comic-inspired 6-inch Marvel’s Hydra Soldier figure and Hydra Enforcer figure, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the action from their favorite Marvel adventures.

