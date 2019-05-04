Youth Pastor Spoils Avengers: Endgame to Large Group of Kids

It’s been just a week since the monstrously successful opening of Avengers: Endgame. Many fans across the world have already been to see the movie multiple times, helping push the box office to an unprecedented take that continues to grow. But not everyone has had the chance to see the movie, and the directors Joe and Anthony Russo have even asked people to keep spoilers to themselves until this Monday.

Well, a youth pastor did not get the memo and spoiled one of the biggest moments in the film while addressing an auditorium filled with kids. And the guy knew he screwed up based on the reaction, but still tried to downplay. Watch it in the clip above.

“Maybe you’re talking about the latest Avengers movie and how Iron Man‘s dead. Something like that,” he said, prompting an outpouring of jeers. “It’s been a week! It’s been a week! I just saved you guys, like, $12 for an overpriced movie. Calm down.”

You can almost see the tension in the room, and the video is improved with the inclusion of the classic song from Curb Your Enthusiasm. The guy might have to watch his back, especially after fans in Hong Kong attacked another theater patron who spoiled the movie while they were waiting.

Ahead of the movie’s premiere, the Russos penned a letter addressed to fans asking them to keep the spoilers to themselves.

“Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help,” they wrote. “When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.”

But we won’t have to wait much longer, according to the directors, who said their imposed ban on spoilers will lift next week.

“I think there has to be at a certain point because part of why we make these movies is for conversation and… I think it’s Monday,” Joe Russo said on Good Morning America. “I think it’s Monday. Give people, give it two weekends. Not everybody can get there on the first weekend, but I think if you haven’t seen it yet you should get out there and see it because I think by Monday people are going to be talking about it.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. You can catch our own Q&A with the director next week, when Game Over: An Evening With Joe Russo airs on Facebook Live on Monday, May 6th.

