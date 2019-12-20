Here’s What Zac Efron Could Look Like As Fantastic Four’s Human Torch

Following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company, Marvel Studios was able to finally welcome back the film rights to some of their flagship characters, including Marvel’s first family, The Fantastic Four. Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed that a new movie based on the characters was in the works, but that it was too early to talk details (especially after an entire phase worth of movies and shows had just been confirmed). That hasn’t stopped fans from wondering who will appear as the titular heroes and what they’ll look, with fan favorite artist BossLogic taking it upon himself to wonder what Zac Efron would look like as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch.

Efron, a frequently used actor in the art by BossLogic (he’s imagined him as Wolverine and Adam Warlock in the past) has been rumored for a number of superhero roles in the past, with none of them coming to fruition. For the time being though you can ponder the “What if..” of it all below!

Turning up the heat, brought to you by me and the #lgx team creating @ZacEfron as the human torch but going a little beyond that creating a functional suit. We got a list of dream live action characters we want to tackle, be sure to stay tuned ❤️ Many more from us x @LineageNYC pic.twitter.com/y2cMRE3efz — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 19, 2019

“I’m extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel’s First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve,” Feige revealed this summer about The Fantastic Four. “(The announcement) means that we have them back and we are working towards it.”

Actor and filmmaker John Krasinksi has previously admitted he’d love appearing alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt in a future Fantastic Four movie, which would be interesting since Blunt was originally in talks to play Black Widow and later Peggy Carter for Marvel Studios.

“Oh yeah, the Fantastic Four. I would love that,” Krasinski said in a previous interview. “I mean listen, I’m still getting into the whole superhero thing. I didn’t read comics as a kid, not as many, I read some but not as much, but I’m a huge superhero fan, so yeah, I’d love to do something like that. If there are any left, a lot of these have been taken, but the ones that are left, yeah, I would love to do something like that. And listen, I’d love to work with her again so any chance I got would be great.”

It may still be a while before we even know what actors could fill the roles in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four, with a previous report indicating that news about Fantastic Four and the X-Men will be waiting until at least 2020. They reason that Kevin Feige doesn’t tend to get too ahead of himself, instead opting to take things one project at a time, and with Phase 3 already stretching into 2022, the studio has plenty of time.