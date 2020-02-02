Super Bowl 2020 Mulan Trailer Released

It's Super Bowl Sunday and not only does that mean an action-packed showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, but it also means new full-length trailers for upcoming films as part of the big game day entertainment. To that end, Disney has released a brand new trailer for Mulan, the latest of Disney's live-action takes on their animated classics. One of Disney's biggest event films of 2020, Mulan is set to be a more action-oriented tale than its 1998 animated counterpart and that's something that is fully highlighted in the exciting trailer released today.

The new film will bring Mulan's story to a whole new generation, as she poses as a man in order to serve in the Chinese army and bring honor to her family. The film will be directed by Niki Caro, and will also star Gong Li, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Jimmy Wong, Doua Moua, Ron Yuan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Xana Tang, and Chum Ehelepola. You can check out the trailer below.

"I really believe that Mulan was one of the first Disney princesses - I mean, she really wasn't a Disney princess if you think about it." Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the character in Disney's 1999 animated film, said during a previous convention appearance. "She was just a girl in a village, and she became a woman warrior. Which is also the trend, I think, of Disney princesses at the time. They were more or less damsels in distress. And it was really wonderful to have a character that was able to not need a man to save her - in fact, she saved the guy - and came into her own discovery of what her self-worth is and what she was capable of doing."

"And also, you know, she did dress up as a boy, and I think that had kind of an unexpected, but wonderful impact for a lot of people of the LGBT community as well." Wen explained. "And I think it's wonderful that there has been a Disney princess/warrior that has been able to cross a lot of boundaries. Actually, not cross, but just opened up a lot of different aspects of what a woman can be."

Check out Mulan's official synopsis from Disney:

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

Mulan opens in theaters on March 27, 2020.

