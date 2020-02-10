Oscars in Memoriam Leaves out Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig

Last night at the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented its annual in memoriam reel. Each year, the in memoriam segment takes time to honor the actors, creators, and other talented individuals in the show business community who died in the previous year. This year, the reel was presented during the Oscars 2020 televised presentation while Billie Eilish performed the song "Yesterday,” but some notable names were missing from the list of honored dead. These include Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry, horror actor Sid Haig, and Cameron Boyce, the star of Disney’s Descendents franchise.

The in memoriam did include recent deaths. NBA star and Oscar-winner Kobe Bryant was honored, as was the Spartacus star Kirk Douglas. Bryant, who was 41, died in a helicopter accident on January 26th. Douglas, one of the last living actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on February 5th at the age of 103.

Perry died on March 4, 2019, from a stroke. He was 52 years old. In addition to Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, Perry also appeared in Criminal Minds, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Will & Grace, added his voice to The Simpsons and had roles in films including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 8 Seconds. The Fifth Element, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Haig died on September 21st, 2019 due to complications of COPD, Aspergillus pneumonia, a small bowel obstruction, and cardiopulmonary arrest. He was 80 years old. He’s best known for playing Captain Spaulding in the Rob Zombie movies House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects and 3 from Hell. Before that, he played the lead villain Dragos on the television series Jason of Star Command. His other roles included appearances in The Untouchables, Batman, Gunsmoke, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, Get Smart, Charlie's Angels, Fantasy Island, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, The Dukes of Hazzard, The A-Team, and MacGyver.

Boyce died on July 6th, 2019 from complications brought on by epilepsy. He was 20 years old. Beside playing Carlos in The Descendants, Boyce was a Disney Channel star form his time on Jessie. He also appeared in the films Eagle Eye, Grown Ups, and Grown Ups 2 and performed voice acting roles playing Jake in Jake and the Never Land Pirates and Herman Schultz in Spider-Man.

Other stars honored during the segment included Star Wars’ Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew. He died of a heart attack on April 30, 2019, at the age of 74.

Photos by Dimitrios Kambouris/Frazer Harrison/Michael Buckner/Getty Images

