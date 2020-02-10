Oscars 2020: Fans Are Freaking Out Over Joker Dancers at the Academy Awards
The 92nd Academy Awards have arrived and with it, an opening dance sequence that quickly caught the attention of Joker fans. While Janelle Monae was signing an opening number, two dancers in full Arthur Fleck duds arrived on stage and began dancing around with actors with similar themes. Including Joker, other dancers included uniforms from 1917, Little Women, Get Out, Midsommar, and Dolemite Is My Name.
Reminiscient of that Joker scene of Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) dancing down a set of Gotham City stairs, the dancers followed Monae around the Dolby Theater, interacting with a host of celebrities including Leondardo DiCaprio and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson.
Suffice to say, the internet quickly began freaking out. Keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying!
the dancers who got assigned the joker costumes making their way to the Oscar stage pic.twitter.com/bbJNPZdxtH— coreena the musical the musical the series (@_cornpalace) February 10, 2020
The Joker background dancers are already freaking me out. #Oscars— Jeremy (@cinemasins) February 10, 2020
the joker dancer should shoot someone with one of those 'bang' guns— Jingleghost (@JeremyMonjo) February 10, 2020
JOKER DANCERS LETS FUCKING GOOOOOO— 𝐣𝐨𝐚𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐧’𝐬 𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐫 ✨ (@jedisphoenix) February 10, 2020
The background Joker dancers are making me nervous.— Sara Vilkomerson (@Vilkomerson) February 10, 2020
The Joker backup dancers I cannot pic.twitter.com/aUGN1TeMX3— brad (@bxketts) February 10, 2020
excuse me— those joker dancers are creaping me the eff out. no thank u.— falpal ☘️ kristilyn (@kristibeann) February 10, 2020
