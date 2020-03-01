Ben Stiller Rumored to be Part of Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious 9 is hitting theaters this summer and will see the return of some fan-favorite characters, including Sung Kang's Han, which has fans especially excited. With such a huge cast, you'd think the franchise would be done adding exciting names to the line-up, but it sounds like they might have another interesting pick for the upcoming movie. While there's been no confirmation, there are rumors currently circulating that Ben Stiller could be showing up in the movie. According to Page Six, “it seems likely that it’ll be a small part.” The movie wrapped production back in November, so if Stiller is in the film, we're guessing it's not a huge role if they've managed to keep it a secret for this long.

“In what would be a fascinating casting decision, Page Six is told that Ben Stiller will have a role in the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Even though the Zoolander star isn’t exactly known for his high-octane petrol-head performances, we’re told that Stiller is due to begin shooting scenes for F9 soon,” Page Six writes. While Stiller is mostly known for comedies, the actor did play an action star in the Academy Award-nominated movie Tropic Thunder. His filmography has a lot of range, but this would be the actor's first foray into a huge action franchise.

If Stiller really is joining the crew, he wouldn’t be the only newcomer. Fast & Furious 9 will also see the franchise debut of John Cena, who will be playing the antagonist of the film and the brother of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. However, in a recent interview, Cena denied that his character was actually a villain.

"We'll leave it for the audience, we'll leave it for the Fast family around the world to decide who's bad and who's good," Cena told ET Online. "Keep in mind, the trailer shows just enough for you to have a ton of questions — and me not to be able to answer any of them!"

Diesel said Cena's take is "fair," adding audiences are "going to have to decide" if Jakob is as bad as he appears to be. "Like, all the characters in this saga, they are multidimensional and there are no cookie-cutter characters. They all have layers, as we've seen... But we're so excited about this!"

Would you like to see Ben Stiller in Fast & Furious 9? Tell us in the comments!

Fast & Furious: F9 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 22.

