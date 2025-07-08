The Ultimate Jurassic World Rebirth D-Rex Figure Is 40% Off For Prime Day Week

Jurassic World Rebirth is currently rampaging at the box office, but it is also taking a bite out of toy shelves with a ton of products from Mattel, LEGO, and more. Naturally, the hottest items are the ones inspired by the new, super deadly mutant dinosaur named Distortus rex, AKA the D-rex. Director Gareth Edwards loved the design of the new dino villain, noting that he “wanted to buy the toy of it” when it comes out. Well Gareth, you can get your hands on one today with a discount thanks to Walmart’s Prime Day-adjacent deals event. At the time of writing, the 22-inch Rumble ‘n Rampage Distortus Rex figure is available here at Walmart for $30, which is 40% off the list price of $50. Additional details about this figure (including in-hand images), as well as a ton of other Jurassic World Rebirth toys can be found below.

Mattel Rumble ‘n Rampage Distortus Rex / $49.99 $30 / See at Walmart / This authentic Distortus rex action figure brings the excitement of Jurassic World Rebirth home with an intimidating head rumble, dual motions (roar and chomp), and a side-to-side upper body arm swipe—it’s a total attack! It features movable joints and movie-accurate design, and its tracking code can be scanned in the free Jurassic World Play App to unlock a digital version of the dinosaur and play a game.

Mattel / Just Play Toys Available June 1st

Just Play Roaring T. rex / $19.99 / June 1st / Amazon, Walmart / Unleash Jurassic thrills with this 10.5-inch interactive plush dinosaur toy that roars, swishes its tail, and moves up and down when its left arm is squeezed. Crafted from soft, mixed materials with embossed plush and embroidered details, it’s great for imaginative play.

/ $6.99 each / June 1st / Walmart / Get ready for imaginations to run wild with this assortment of four 7-inch tall plush dinosaurs inspired by the Jurassic World Rebirth film. The collection includes Tyrannosaurus Rex, Indoraptor, Spinosaurus, and Mosasaur plushies, made of super-soft fabrics with velvety plush, embossed patterns, texture, and embroidered details, perfect for play, display, or trading. Just Play Weighted Comfort Plush T. rex / $19.99 / June 1st / Amazon / Meet the 12-inch Jurassic World Rebirth Weighted Comfort Plush T. rex, a snuggle buddy filled with 2 pounds of comforting weight to help ease anxiety. Made from ultra-soft, embossed plush with embroidered details, every touch is a satisfying, sensory delight. Inspired by its fearsome, carnivorous counterpart in the Jurassic World Rebirth film, this plush pal has Tyrannosaurus Rex’s cool markings that every fan will adore.

/ $4.97 each / $9.97 3-pack / TBA June / Walmart (Exclusive) / Crack open your egg to reveal slime and a CAPTIVZ POP N LOCK dinosaur, with 13 to collect, including the RARE Distortus Rex and Spinosaurus. Each pack contains a CAPTIVZ Pop N Lock Dinosaur, Slime, Exclusive Collector Cards, and a Collector Guide. Mattel Bite ‘N Blast Mosasaurus (JCH00) / $39.99 / June 1st / Walmart, Amazon / This Mosasaurus action figure with its distinctive aquatic design brings the excitement of Jurassic World Rebirth home. A button-activated “Bite” feature allows dramatic re-enactment of movie scenes and inspires creative play. Kids can control the attack by holding the tail and pressing the button to make the jaw open wide to bite – the included mini Dilophosaurus figure can be completely “swallowed”! Press the button again to “Blast” the prey back out! With movable joints and movie-accurate design on the 25.7-inch long Mosasaurus, it’s ready for both play and display. Scan the Tracking Code under the fin in the free Jurassic World Play App to unlock a digital version of the dinosaur and play a game.

/ $69.99 / June 1st / Amazon / This 37-inch long Mosasaurus figure with its distinctive look brings the excitement of Jurassic World Rebirth home. With movable joints and movie-accurate design, this Mosasaurus action figure is ready for battle moves and poses. It can also “swallow” mini dinos for realistic movie reenactments; just unlatch the stomach to “release” the dinos. Makes a great gift for big dinosaur fans ages 4 years and up. Posable joints are ready for battle moves, and the jaw which opens to 35 degrees, is ready to “swallow” mini dinosaur figures (Mini dinosaurs sold separately). Unlatch the stomach to release the prey and start all over again. This Mosasaurus has content-accurate design from Jurassic World Rebirth, including its impressive aquatic fins and tail. Mattel Titanosaurus (JGB62) / $69.99 / June 1st / Target (Exclusive) / Jurassic World Rebirth has thrills extending from land to air to sea, and this Herbivore Titanosaurus figure brings all the excitement home in a huge way! With its neck and tail fully extended, this figure measures 60 inches long from tip to tail. This Sauropod is ready to stretch the imagination of any dinosaur lover and complement any dinosaur collection! With movie-accurate design and posable legs, neck, and tail, the Herbivore Titanosaurus is the true colossus of Jurassic World Rebirth. Scan the Tracking Code on the dinosaur’s foot in the free Jurassic World Play App to unlock a digital version of the dinosaur and play a game.

/ $49.99 / June 1st / Walmart, Amazon / This Tail Thrasher Spinosaurus action figure with its authentic design and distinctive sail brings the excitement of Jurassic World Rebirth home. A button-activated dual attack provides side-to-side head action and chomp and a side-to-side tail swipe. The more times and faster the button is pressed, the greater the fierceness of the attack! Movable joints and movie-accurate design make this dinosaur figure ready for battle moves and poses. Mattel Aerial Ambush Quetzalcoatlus (JCG27) / $34.97 / June 1st / Walmart (Exclusive) / This Aerial Ambush Quetzalcoatlus dinosaur action figure with its thrilling flying motion brings the excitement of Jurassic World Rebirth home. Use the button on the back to dramatically expand the soft goods wings, to an incredible 25-inch wingspan! As kids move the dinosaur through the air, the wings will flap up and down in a natural flying motion to drive creative play. A second button on the back activates a ferocious chomp and roar! The jaw opens to a frightening 45 degrees. Movable joints and movie-accurate design are ready for active play and spotlight-worthy display.

/ $34.99 / June 1st / Target (Exclusive) / This Spinosaurus Danger Set is ready to re-enact the excitement of Jurassic World Rebirth with a Spinosaurus dinosaur figure, 2 human figures—Zora Bennett and Dr. Henry Loomis—and accessories. All figures are built at 3.75-inch human scale for realistic play or display. The Spinosaurus has exclusive color design and the human figures have the actor likenesses of Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey and content-accurate clothes. The accessories include a dart gun that splits into 2 parts and fits into its own case, taken directly from the movie content, as well as a shoulder holster, a knife in sheath and flare gun. Scan the Tracking Code on the dinosaur’s foot in the free Jurassic World Play App to unlock a digital version of the dinosaur and play a game. Mattel Primal Protector Aquilops ‘Dolores’ (JGC01) / $29.99 / June 10th / Amazon / Bring the human and dinosaur interactions from Jurassic World Rebirth home with this Primal Protector Aquilops ‘Dolores’ inspired by the relationship between Isabella and her companion dinosaur in the movie. This interactive dinosaur toy reacts positively to petting, has a tail activated “protect” action mode and is ready to chomp on a licorice treat.

/ $19.99 / June 1st / Amazon / Prop open the dino head-shaped playset to reveal a miniature world of fun inspired by the movie settings. With 4 finger-activated features and 3 included micro figures, this is a dinosaur lover’s dream. The dinosaur head even provides chomping fun when folded up! Figures fit securely on pegs throughout the environment and the set folds up neatly so it can be taken along for travel or kept packed up at home ready for playtime. Mattel Rage ‘N Roar Tyrannosaurus Rex (JCH04) / $39.99 / June 1st / Walmart, Amazon / This Tyrannosaurus rex mask is sure to thrill any Jurassic World fan with its appearance straight out of Jurassic World Rebirth. With authentic movie design, this Tyrannosaurus rex mask is intimidating even in its “resting” state – with ferocious teeth, blinking eyes and soft growl sounds. The light-up eye effects increase with three levels of aggression and increasingly fierce growls as the jaw is opened! This role play mask will light up any Jurassic World fan 6 years and older. Eye and mouth openings provide easy wearability and an adjustable strap provides a secure fit.

/ $16.99 / June 1st / Amazon / Playtime gets real with these authentic detailed dinosaur role-play masks inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth! This costume headgear is ready for re-enacting moments from the latest movie or the entire franchise and creating new scenes of dinosaur mayhem. Each mask features realistic details like skin texture, color and teeth so kids can “become” their favorite dinosaur! The wide-opening jaw feature allows a chomping motion for active play. A secure strap ensures a comfortable fit and eye and nose openings provide wearability. Mattel Spinosaurus Battle Claws Set (JGC83) / $19.99 / June 1st / Amazon / Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with these Spinosaurus Battle Claws inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth! These costume claws let kids play the role of the fierce Spinosaurus dinosaur. Made of soft plastic material, this hand gear with realistic design and texture makes dinosaur fans ready for battle. They’re perfect for swiping and slashing when recreating big action scenes and moments. The 10.8-inch long claws come with a stretchy band inside, so they fit snugly on a child’s hand for movie role-play fun! Realistic design and color from Jurassic World Rebirth make play feel real! Combine with the Jurassic World Spinosaurus dinosaur mask for added costume play.

LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Sets For June 1st

LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Baby Dinosaur Dolores: Aquilops (76970 ) is a playset for ages 7+ that includes a brick-built baby Aquilops dinosaur figure and a buildable plant. The Baby Dolores model can move its head, arms, legs and tail, allowing a range of fun poses. 339 pieces / $24.99 / See at LEGO

) is a playset for ages 7+ that includes a brick-built baby Aquilops dinosaur figure and a buildable plant. The Baby Dolores model can move its head, arms, legs and tail, allowing a range of fun poses. 339 pieces / $24.99 / See at LEGO LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Raptor Off-Road Escape (76972) for ages 6+ is inspired by a scene in the Jurassic World Rebirth and features Reuben and Isabella Delgado as minifigures, alongside Baby Dolores in the back of the off-road vehicle, as they are trying to escape the clever Velociraptor. Children can make up their own action-packed play adventures with this building set. 285 pieces / $34.99 / See at LEGO

is for fans ages 7+ who like to play out missions and with this set they can take a DNA sample from the giant Titanosaurus or load up the off-road vehicle and go explore. 582 pieces / $99.99 / See at LEGO LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Brick-Built Mosasaurus Boat Mission (76974) features endless possibilities for action-based playtime where builders ages 9+ can recreate the iconic Mosasaurus boat scene from the film. 858 pieces / $59.99 / See at LEGO

lets ages 5+ play out an exciting scene from the movie and features a molded, fully articulated T. rex dinosaur, plus two minifigures: Teresa Delgado and Xavier Dobbs. 199 pieces / $49.99 / See at LEGO LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission (76976) for fans ages 8+ features Zora Bennett, Martin Krebs, Dr. Henry Loomis and Duncan Kincaid at the ancient temple and kids can play-pretend gathering a valuable DNA sample from the Quetzalcoatlus nest. The set also includes a Spinosaurus which has moving legs, arms, tail, head and jaw. 984 pieces / $149.99 / See at LEGO

Available July

Mattel Power Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex (JCH02) / $49.99 / July / Walmart / This Power Devour Tyrannosaurus rex inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth has a ferocious repeating chomp feature! When the tongue is pressed down, there’s an initial victory roar. When the tongue is held down longer, it activates a fierce continuous frenzy of chomping action with lights and sounds! This feature can provide action-filled battle play as the T. rex chomps on other dinosaur figures! Manipulating the tail moves the head up and down or side to side with the huge jaw opened wide!

Available Fall 2025