Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Loses Star in Last-Minute Recast (& Names Replacement)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is set to have one of the most star-studded ensembles in recent memory, but one of the actors originally cast will no longer be part of the upcoming epic. According to Deadline, Shōgun star Cosmo Jarvis has left the project due to scheduling issues. The actor is set to headline the biopic Young Stalin, which chronicles the life of Joseph Stalin. Deadline notes that Jarvis departed The Odyssey “shortly before filming.” Fortunately, his replacement has already been chosen. Prometheus and Upgrade star Logan Marshall-Green is stepping in.

This will mark the first time Marshall-Green has collaborated with Nolan in his career. As is the case with most of the cast, the character Marshall-Green is playing is being kept under wraps for the time being.

The Odyssey is set to hit theaters next summer. It is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras. Based on Homer’s famous poem, the adaptation stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, who embarks on an incredible journey as he returns home from the Trojan War. Tom Holland portrays Odysseus’ son Telemachus. The cast also includes Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and more.

Though the film is still over a year away, Universal has released some marketing materials. A teaser trailer was attached to screenings of Jurassic World Rebirth (it has not yet been officially released online). The first Odyssey poster has also been unveiled.

Based on the wording in the report, it sounds like Jarvis left The Odyssey prior to production starting, so hopefully, the matter was completely ironed out before it could create any problems. The Odyssey is a massive film with a lot of moving parts, meaning even a minor setback such as a change in the supporting cast could have an impact depending on the timing. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem as if The Odyssey was subject to any delays. Marshall-Green has likely been attached to the film for a while, it’s just that news of his casting is only being revealed just now. It’s a shame that Jarvis had to step away, but Marshall-Green is a talented actor in his own right who has handled a variety of genres throughout his career. He should fit right in Nolan’s ambitious vision for The Odyssey.

It’ll be interesting to see which character Marshall-Green is playing. There’s obviously no shortage of figures from Greek mythology he could portray. Another possibility is he brings to life one of the many suitors for Odysseus’ wife Penelope. In the poem, a handful of those suitors are fleshed out and become fully realized characters, which would give an actor some compelling material to explore. Viewers probably won’t learn more about Marshall-Green’s role for an extended period of time. Much of the film is being kept under wraps for now, and there’s no need to do a deep marketing push right now.

