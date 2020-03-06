Kevin Smith Is Ready to Empty His Bank Account Over the SCOOB! Trailer

Kevin Smith is no stranger to having opinions about the latest pop culture news. This week, the director known for helming Clerks and Mallrats took to social media to praise the new Batmobile and share his rave review of The Invisible Man. The director's latest tweet shows him expressing his excitement for SCOOB!, which had its final trailer release yesterday. The new footage showed Mystery Incorporated's early days and is guaranteed to excite any fan of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons as it featured Dynomutt, Dee Dee Skyes, Dick Dastardly, and more. Here's what the official account for SCOOB! tweeted yesterday and Smith's response:

“Mystery loves company. Watch the new trailer for #SCOOB,” @Scoob tweeted. "BLUE FALCON and DYNOMUTT?!? And DICK DASTARDLY?! And did I spy Peebles Pet Shop?! Fine! I will empty my entire bank account in the name of Hanna-Barbera Saturday Morning nostalgia," Smith wrote. You can check out the new trailer and Smith's tweet below:

BLUE FALCON and DYNOMUTT?!? And DICK DASTARDLY?! And did I spy Peebles Pet Shop?! Fine! I will empty my entire bank account in the name of Hanna-Barbera Saturday Morning nostalgia! https://t.co/uXf8JecJAc — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 5, 2020

SCOOB! stars Will Forte as Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy and two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon. The film also stars Jason Isaacs as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez as Velma; Zac Efron as Fred; Amanda Seyfried as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong as the Falcon Force’s Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman; Simon Cowell as himself; and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

SCOOB! is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature Space Jam and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on Duck Dodgers, and is produced by Pam Coats and Allison Abbate. Serving as executive producers are Adam Sztykiel, Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Jesse Ehrman, Dan Povenmire, and Chris Columbus. The screenplay is by Adam Sztykiel, Jack C. Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman. The story is by Lieberman, Eyal Podell, and Jonathon E. Stewart, and it's based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera Productions. Cervone’s creative team includes editors Ryan Folsey and Vanara Taing, and composer Tom Holkenborg.

You can find the official description for SCOOB! below.

“SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

SCOOB! hits theaters on May 14th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.