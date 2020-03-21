Pixar's Onward Is Now Available to Purchase on Digital

✖

Pixar’s Onward is officially available to purchase now on digital. The move to make the latest Disney film available for home viewing happened earlier today, which shocked a lot of fans. But, complications around the coronavirus have forced the company’s hand in this regard. The entire entertainment landscape has started to shift and Disney is trying to recoup losses in any way it possibly can. That means that Onward is available to view right there on your couch tonight.

Onward’s digital download release comes after Disney decided to let Frozen 2 hit Disney+ early. The company also opted to release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for digital download early as well. Looking at most of the larger studios, this is becoming a go-to tactic for a lot of the big recent films that were in theaters as they started to close around the country. Sonic the Hedgehog will also be available for digital download soon as well. So, things are looking like we’re going to be in for a summer of streaming.

Dan Scanlon directed Onward, and he told the fans about the decision to bring the experience home on social media today. He wrote, “While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.” Fans who might not have made it to theaters before the closures can rejoice and not miss out on the fun.

Exciting news: the time hath come! ✨ #PixarOnward is ON DIGITAL NOW! Available in the US. https://t.co/ffHNMlexa7 pic.twitter.com/ftZt1s9bbb — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 21, 2020

For fans with Disney+, Onward will head to the streaming platform on April 3rd. People who are already paying for their subscription were ecstatic to hear that news. It just gives people a couple of different options as they decide how to spend their evenings or entertain their kids. Coronavirus effectively hindered Onward’s growth at the box office this week, so being available on home video will allow it to still bring in revenue in some fashion with theaters out of the question. So, go pop some popcorn and get ready for a fun road trip movie with your family.

