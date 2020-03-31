Onward Director Reveals What's Next for the Budding Franchise

✖

Disney and Pixar's Onward didn't get dealt the greatest of hands when it was released in theaters at the beginning of the month. People were already starting to stay away from large gatherings when the film first arrived, and theaters closed down completely a little over a week later. Fortunately, Disney released Onward on-demand for fans around the world to enjoy at home, with a Disney+ release slated for Friday. Now that people are able to see the film for themselves, they're all wondering what's next for the modern, magical world where Onward takes place.

Good news: If you enjoyed Onward, there is more on the way. ComicBook.com recently spoke with director Dan Scanlon and asked about the next steps for this budding franchise. He told us that he definitely has plans to expand Onward's universe in the future, starting with a real-life version of Barley's strategy game, The Quests of Yore, and a new graphic novel that explores the history of Onward's breakout character, the Manticore.

"Initially, the thing I cared most about was the story of the brothers, but I did fall in love with the world and I did start to fall in love with the potential of the world," Scanlon told us. "And we're going to have a game. We're going have Quests of Yore. The actual game is being developed right now. And that's going to be super fun for people to actually play role-playing versions of the game. And it will certainly take place in the days of old and that.

"And then the other thing I'm super excited about is we made a comic book, a graphic novel that's coming out, I believe in May. And being a big comic fan, I was so overjoyed to get to co-write it with Mariko Tamaki who's one of the greatest comic writers around right now. And it's a a prequel that takes place 800 years before Onward. And it's the story of the Manticore during the days of old."

For those hoping that a sequel to Onward was already on the way, you'll probably have to wait a little longer to hear any news about that. But there is clearly a commitment to explore the world of Onward in all sorts of other mediums, giving everyone an opportunity to spend even more time in New Mushroomton.

Disney and Pixar's Onward is currently available to purchase on digital platforms like iTunes, Vudu, and Movies Anywhere. The film will make its Disney+ debut on Friday, April 3rd.

