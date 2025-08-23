Every Character to Wield Stormbreaker in the MCU, Ranked by Strength

Thor begins his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his trusty hammer, Mjolnir, by his side. The two have a bit of a break from each other when Odin decides to teach his son a lesson about power, but they eventually reunite and have plenty of great moments together. Unfortunately, a run-in with Hela forces Thor to tap into his abilities and not rely on a weapon anymore. Circumstances change when the Mad Titan starts causing problems in Avengers: Infinity War, though, so Thor heads to Nidavellir with Rocket and Groot and forges a new weapon, Stormbreaker, which packs a serious punch.

Thor uses Stormbreaker in all of his MCU appearances after Infinity War, but he loves to share the wealth, giving some of his allies a chance to feel its power. Here’s every character to wield Stormbreaker in the MCU, ranked by how strong they are.

7) Captain America

During the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame, Captain America proves that he’s worthy when he calls Mjolnir. Thor allows his buddy to run around with his hammer because he has Stormbreaker to fall back on. Well, at one point, both heroes call back their weapons, and the axe ends up in Steve Rogers’ hands. However, he doesn’t keep it for long, and that’s probably for the best because it’s used to having godly beings hold its handle.

6) Groot

Rocket is very excited to travel to Nidavellir because he’s heard wild stories about the dangerous weapons that come out of the mystical location. Groot is just along for the ride, but he becomes the first character to wield Stormbreaker in the MCU when he uses his arm to create a handle. While he doesn’t use the weapon in battle, he’s plenty strong enough to claim that his place in its story isn’t a fluke.

5) Axl Heimdallson

The evil Gorr comes after the children of New Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder, including Axl Heimdallson, Heimdall’s son. While the young boy isn’t the warrior that his dad was yet, he proves to be every bit as intelligent, using Shared Vision to speak with Thor from light-years away. The God of Thunder rewards Axl for his bravery by allowing him to use Stormbreaker to open the Bifrost and take the rest of the kids back home.

4) Gorr

Gorr puts all of his faith into the gods until he learns how selfish they can be. The Dark Shadow Lord takes notice of Gorr’s growing hatred, so he offers him All-Black the Necrosword, granting the unassuming being the power to kill deities. Gorr’s ultimate goal is to seek an audience with Eternity to wish for all the gods to disappear, but he needs Stormbreaker to do it. Once he defeats Thor and gets his hands on the axe, it takes everything the God of Thunder’s got to beat him.

3) Love

At the last moment, Gorr decides to pivot and use Eternity to bring back his daughter. Thor takes Love in after her father’s death, but she’s not an ordinary child. No, she has incredible powers, including the ability to manipulate cosmic energy. To help her in her journey to become a hero, Thor gives his adoptive daughter Stormbreaker, and he decides to bring Mjolnir back into the fold.

2) Thanos

Thor seeks out Stormbreaker because he knows how dangerous Thanos is. Well, the version of the Mad Titan that shows up in Endgame gets to give the Asgardian a taste of his own medicine when he intercepts Stormbreaker on its way back to its owner. The only thing that stops Thor’s own weapon from killing him is Captain America intervening by throwing Mjolnir at the villain.

1) Thor

There are few MCU debuts as memorable as Stormbreaker. After almost dying to keep the forge on Nidavellir open, Thor is down for the count. Groot steps in and gives Stormbreaker a handle, allowing the God of Thunder to call it and heal up. Shortly after, Thor arrives in Wakanda and begins to wreck shop. He kills countless members of Thanos’ army before turning his attention to the Mad Titan. With Thor wielding Stormbreaker, the axe is powerful enough to withstand a blast from all six Infinity Stones.

Avengers: Infinity War is streaming on Disney+.

How would you change these rankings of the strongest characters to wield Stormbreaker in the MCU? Do you think Thor should be in the top spot? Let us know in the comments below!