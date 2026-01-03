Forget the Young Avengers, the MCU Has Been Setting Up This Other New Avengers Team

While the Young Avengers have clearly been set up for their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, there is another team of young superheroes we would love to see appear in live-action. The Avengers have now returned to the MCU after a six-year absence following Avengers: Endgame, with two teams now led by Sam Wilson’s Captain America and Yelena Belova’s Black Widow. Even so, Marvel has also been teasing the formation of a number of other Avengers teams, including the West Coast Avengers, the Midnight Sons, and the Young Avengers, but we want more.

Over the past several years, Marvel Studios has introduced several possible members of the Young Avengers to the MCU. The current line-up could include the likes of Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, Cassie Lang’s Stature, Riri Williams’ Ironheart, America Chavez, Billy Maximoff’s Wiccan, and Tommy Maximoff’s Speed, who will return in VisionQuest in 2026. This group of young heroes has been rumored to finally be joining forces in Avengers: Doomsday, but Marvel may have already been setting up another young Avengers team from Marvel Comics.

Marvel Studios Has Secretly Been Setting Up the Next Avengers

As well as the Young Avengers, Marvel Studios could introduce the Next Avengers to the MCU. This superhero team, while similar to the Young Avengers, comprises the superpowered children of the first generation of Avengers. The team originally appeared in a 2008 animated movie, following James Rogers (Captain America and Black Widow’s son), Francis Barton (Hawkeye and Mockingbird’s son), Henry Pym Jr. (Giant-Man and the Wasp’s son), Azari T’Challa (Black Panther and Storm’s son), and Torunn Thorsdóttir (Thor and Lady Sif’s daughter). These heroes were from an alternate reality, but others have already been seen in the MCU.

While not these heroes specifically, several of the original six Avengers’ children have already appeared in the MCU, all of whom are candidates to become members of the Next Avengers. Tony Stark’s daughter, Morgan Stark, could suit up in an armored costume to become a new Iron hero—teased when she sported the Rescue helmet in Endgame. Additionally, Thor also recently adopted the resurrected daughter of Gorr the God Butcher, Love, who is imbued with the powers of Eternity, and Hawkeye’s three children could follow in his footsteps, too, especially since Endgame teased Lila Barton’s evolution into a sharp-shooter.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revealed that Bruce Banner’s Hulk had a son during his time on Sakaar, and debuted Skaar in the MCU, and it’s very possible that Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter had children after Captain America’s Endgame retirement. This sets up a formidable line-up of Next Avengers, who could be joined by the children of other MCU heroes, such as the new Prince T’Challa, Cassie Lang, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, Franklin Richards, X-23, and more. While we’d love to see the Young Avengers form, the Next Avengers would be the perfect new superhero team for the MCU.

Why the Next Avengers Are the Perfect New Superhero Team (Not the Young Avengers)

By the time the Young Avengers actually reappear in the MCU, they won’t be so young anymore—Kate Bishop even mentioned that she was already 23 in The Marvels, and that was two years ago. This means the MCU will still be missing a team of truly young heroes, whose youth and energy will bring something unique to the franchise and open the doors for new, younger audiences to join. The Next Avengers would be the perfect addition to fill this void, especially with some of the aforementioned heroes involved in the roster.

If they are brought together on Earth 616, the Next Avengers would provide the perfect connection back to the founding Avengers team from 2012. Only half of Phase 1’s Avengers team’s members are still kicking in the MCU, with Thor, Bruce Banner, and Hawkeye still around, the former already confirmed for Doomsday, and Banner set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While Robert Downey Jr. has been recast as Doctor Doom, and there have been rumors about Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson’s returns, too, it would be great to see their own children follow in their footsteps.

Some of these characters have already been teased to be getting powers, such as Morgan Stark and Lila Barton, while Love, Skaar, and more have innate abilities. The Next Avengers team could also be introduced through the magic of the multiverse, just as they were in Marvel Comics back in 2010 after their animated movie debut, and this provides the opportunity for the parental pairings to be mixed up unexpectedly. Whatever the future holds for the Young Avengers and other superhero teams in the MCU, we’d love to see the Next Avengers be included among them.

