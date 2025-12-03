Hidden Sentry Detail Proves He’s Even More Powerful Than We First Thought

The companion book to Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* movie has revealed that the Sentry is even more powerful than we first thought. Lewis Pullman made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thunderbolts* as Robert Reynolds, a former addict who became the Golden Guardian of Good after becoming a test subject for an OXE Group super-soldier experiment. Imbued with the power of a thousand exploding suns, Reynolds was transformed into the Sentry, one of the MCU’s most powerful new heroes, but his innate superhuman gifts aren’t the only things that make him so impressive.

The official artbook of Thunderbolts*, Thunderbolts*: The Art of the Movie, gave us a better look at the Sentry’s superhero suit, designed by the OXE Group and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). As well as having superhuman strength, speed, durability, flight powers, a regenerative healing factor, telekinesis, heat manipulation, telepathy, and more, the Thunderbolts* artbook also reveals that Robert Reynolds’ superhero suit is made of vibranium. This detail makes the Sentry even more powerful than we first thought, and could prove important in the MCU’s future.

How Sentry’s Vibranium Suit Makes Him Even More Powerful

Vibranium has been central to the development of the MCU since Phase 1, where Steve Rogers chose a circular vibranium shield for his signature look during World War II in Captain America: The First Avenger. In the years since, the lore surrounding vibranium has been explored further — it came to Earth in the form of meteorites millennia ago and infused the plant and animal life of locations such as Wakanda and Talokan. Vibranium is the signature resource and weapon of the Black Panther and Namor, and they are two of the MCU’s most significant characters because of this.

As well as the Wakandans and Talokanil, vibranium is also used by the likes of Vision, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, and even Thunderbolts*‘ Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), as his prosthetic arm is made of the metal. It was surprising in Thunderbolts* when the Sentry was able to tear Barnes’ arm from his body, but perhaps his own vibranium suit meant he did this more effectively. Vibranium has often been considered as the most versatile, strong, and impressive resource in the MCU, making it the clear choice to use for the Sentry’s costume, but the OXE Group might now have regrets.

Captain America: Brave New World introduced adamantium — the metal alloy connected to Wolverine, Sabretooth, and more. Adamantium, housed within the dead body of the Celestial Tiamut, is the most durable and versatile element discovered in the MCU since vibranium, so the OXE Group may have wanted to use this for the Sentry instead. Even so, Robert Reynolds using vibranium in the MCU gives him an extra edge and protection, even though he might not actually need it, as his innate abilities are remarkably impressive, already making the Sentry one of the MCU’s most significant heroes — and villains, as the Void.

