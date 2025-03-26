Marvel Confirms Namor’s MCU Return (And He’s Meeting the Avengers)

Marvel has confirmed that Namor actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía will return in an upcoming MCU movie, much to the surprise of fans. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is massive and it has been growing for nearly two decades now. It was fairly easy to keep track of things within that first ten years, but the universe has grown to encompass both film and TV that covers a larger multiverse. There are a lot of actors, a lot of characters, and some actors even play multiple people, as evidenced by Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Other actors like Chris Evans are also rumored to return in new variant roles, but that hasn’t been officially confirmed quite yet.

With that said, Marvel has begun cementing the cast for Avengers: Doomsday via a lengthy new livestream. The stream has featured a bunch of chairs with actors’ names on them and nothing more. About every 10 – 15 new minutes, a new chair is placed in front of the camera, confirming the return of iconic characters. So far, we’ve seen the likes of Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and a few others.

Marvel Confirms Namor’s Return for Avengers: Doomsday

black panther: wakanda forever

A lot of those aforementioned names were expected, but Marvel really surprised fans when it put down a chair for Tenoch Huerta Mejía, the actor who played Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So, it sounds like Namor will make his triumphant return in Avengers: Doomsday, though it’s not exactly clear what he will be up to. Of course, it’s possible that Tenoch Huerta Mejía could also be playing a new character given the multiverse of it all, but he’s not as recognizable as some of the other actors taking on new roles, so it makes more sense for him to be reprising his role of Namor.

For those who don’t recall, Namor did a lot of damage to Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, Shuri spared him despite having the opportunity to kill him. She offered Namor the opportunity at an alliance with Wakanda and he took it, suggesting it could make his people stronger in the long run. It seems likely that he will be called upon by Wakanda/Shuri for Avengers: Doomsday. As of right now, we don’t really know what to expect from the story of this new film. Some leaked concept art for Avengers: Doomsday suggests the movie may take place in multiple world, but it’s not exactly clear how Doom will threaten the main MCU timeline/universe, prompting our heroes to act.

Production for Avengers: Doomsday is officially underway, so maybe we will get some more concrete details and early footage at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. Marvel has currently slated Avengers: Doomsday to premiere in theaters on May 1st, 2026, so it’s just a little over a year away.

