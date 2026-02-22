At the BAFTA Film Awards, host Alan Cumming was forced to make a statement thanking the audience for their understanding after a number of outbursts from Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson, who is the subject of award-winning film I Swear. The film won Best Lead Actor for Robert Aramayo, whose performance as Davidson is one of the best of the decade, let alone 2025.

The film is an important one that charts Davidson’s life from the start of his tics at age 12 to his diagnosis with Tourette’s at the age of 25, through to his adult life when he became an advocate and activist intent on raising awareness for people living with Tourette’s. I Swear currently sits on 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a rare 99% audience rating, having been released in the UK in October 2025. It’s now, finally, set for release in the US on April 24, thanks to Sony Pictures Classics.

After initial reports from the event itself, shouts from the audience could be heard on the televised stream, which was played out on a two-hour delay, including during the introductory speech from BAFTA chair Sara Putt. Audiences in attendance also reported that Davidson ticced and involuntarily shouted the n-word when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the visual effects award to James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. That has prompted strong social media reactions, because of the misunderstanding around Tourette’s Syndrome. Cumming spoke twice about what the audience could hear, asking for understanding:

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

He later also added: “Tourette’s Syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

I Swear is about John Davidson’s struggles with Tourette’s Syndrome, and follows a number of documentaries that made him the subject, which began when John was 16, and the BBC made John’s Not Mad in 1989. He has dedicated much of his life to advocating for other people living with Tourette’s, and the film, made by Nanny McPhee director Kirk Jones, is an important part of the campaign for greater understanding. US audiences will now be able to see it in April, and it is extremely heartily recommended.

Robert Aramayo’s performance in I Swear is a big part of what makes the film a true masterpiece – though the rest of the cast, including Harry Potter alumni Shirley Henderson and Peter Mullen (who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor BAFTA), and Maxine Peake offer excellent support. It’s also a challenging, but uplifting movie, which explores a condition that remains largely unknown despite greater mainstream awareness over the past decade, thanks to shows like Baylen Out Loud in the US. On its own merit, it is one of the best movies of 2025, and will now be one of the best of 2026 thanks to its US release.

