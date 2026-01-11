Marvel Already Teased the Perfect Leader of the MCU’s Next Avengers Team

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday might have already introduced the perfect leader of an unexpected Avengers team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most highly-anticipated movies in the MCU’s history, and not only because the Russo brothers are returning to direct and Robert Downey Jr. will be rejoining the franchise after a seven-year hiatus. Avengers: Doomsday will be bringing back some of our favourite Marvel stars from many franchises, but will also be debuting brand-new characters.

One of these new characters is Steve Rogers’ own son. Chris Evans was confirmed to be returning to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday’s first teaser trailer, which showed Rogers in his alternate universe home cradling his and Peggy Carter’s (Hayley Atwell) baby. Steve Rogers has had several children in Marvel Comics and its alternate timelines, including Ellie Rogers with Sharon Carter, Sarah Rogers with Rogue, twins with the Scarlet Witch, and the Ultimate Universe’s Red Skull. If Rogers’ kid in Doomsday is James Rogers, however, Marvel could tease the Next Avengers for the MCU’s future.

James Rogers’ MCU Debut in Avengers: Doomsday Sets Up the Next Avengers

The Next Avengers is a little known superhero team in Marvel Comics that comprises the children of original Avengers from an alternate universe. The team originally appeared in the 2008 animated movie Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow, but Thor and Sif’s daughter, Torunn, Giant-Man and the Wasp’s son, Henry Pym Jr., Hawkeye and Mockingbird’s son, Francis Barton, Black Panther and Storm’s son, Azari T’Challa, and the son of Captain America and Black Widow, James Rogers, made their Marvel Comics debut in 2010. The Next Avengers fought Ultron, Immortus, and AIM with the help of Earth 616’s Avengers.

Over the last few years, Marvel Studios has been teasing the formation of the Young Avengers but this team might not be the only young superhero group formed in Avengers: Doomsday. If Steve Rogers’ kid in Doomsday is James Rogers, the Next Avengers could be teased for the MCU’s future. Several other superheroes in the MCU already have children, including Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and more. These children and more could join a grown-up James Rogers after Doomsday to form the Next Avengers.

We don’t know the identity of Steve Rogers’ child in Avengers: Doomsday just yet, so the kid may not be James Rogers at all. However, if Marvel Studios changes James Rogers’ parents to be Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter instead of Rogers and Natasha Romanoff in the MCU, the Next Avengers could be coming in the future. With many superhero teams taking shape for the MCU’s coming adventures, including the New Avengers, Young Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more, the Next Avengers would be a great addition.

