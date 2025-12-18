Every MCU Superhero’s Kid, Ranked By Power Level (There’s More Than You Remember)

The children of many superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have also become formidable heroes in their own right. Over the last 17 years, Marvel Studios has introduced us to dozens of superheroes, adapted from Marvel Comics into the live-action MCU. Since the MCU’s timeline is now somewhere in the late 2020s, two decades after the franchise began in 2008, enough time has passed for many heroes to have had children of their own, and even for some of these kids to grow up and even mature.

It’s been great to see this happen, especially this has led to the introduction of a new generation of heroes. Marvel Studios has been gearing up to bring some of these new heroes together as members of possible Young Avengers, Champions, or Next Avengers teams, but, before that happens, these characters are powerful as independent fixtures of the MCU. Of course, some heroes’ kids don’t actually have any superpowers, escaping the family business, but others are continuing the legacy of some of the MCU’s best heroes perfectly.

12) Morgan Stark (Tony Stark’s Iron Man & Pepper Potts’ Rescue)

First seen in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe) is the daughter of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). Morgan was born during the five-year-long Blip, and raised at the Stark cabin, where she grew up around her father’s advanced technology, and even played with the Rescue helmet and possibly Captain America’s shield. Morgan Stark was left without a father after Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe from Thanos, but we haven’t seen what impact this has had on her in the years since.

11) Jack (Phastos)

Chloé Zhao’s Eternals introduced some of the most powerful and unmatched heroes to the MCU in 2021, but also debuted one of their own kids. After the Eternals team disbanded, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) tried to build a normal life with his partner, Ben (Haaz Sleiman), and the pair had a son, Jack (Esai Daniel Cross). Ben and Jack restored Phastos’ faith in humanity decades after it was ruined during World War II and after the creation of atomic weapons. Despite his father being an Eternal, Jack is a normal child who hasn’t yet demonstrated any abilities.

10) Lila, Cooper & Nathaniel Barton (Clint Barton’s Hawkeye)

We’ve known the entire Barton clan since Avengers: Age of Ultron, which revealed that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is actually married to Laura (Linda Cardellini), a former SHIELD agent, and, together, they have three children, Cooper (Ben Sakamoto), Lila (Ava Russo), and Nathaniel Pietro Barton (Cade Woodward). None have any known abilities, but Lila Barton was shown to be a sharp-shooter just like her father in the prologue of Avengers: Endgame. Nathaniel was named after close family friend Natasha Romanoff and Pietro Maximoff, who died saving Hawkeye in Age of Ultron.

9) Prince T’Challa (T’Challa’s Black Panther)

Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, T’Challa also lost his life in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but his legacy will continue in the MCU’s future. At the end of Wakanda Forever, Shuri (Letitia Wright) traveled to Haiti to burn her funeral garments, allowing Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) to introduce her and T’Challa’s secret son, Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu Sun). Also known as Prince T’Challa II, Toussaint has perhaps been set up to become a future Black Panther and continue in his father’s footsteps, so while he doesn’t currently have power, he could do one day.

8) Hope van Dyne (Hank Pym’s Ant-Man & Janet van Dyne’s Wasp)

We have rarely actually seen Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) in action as the classic Ant-Man and the Wasp, they are certainly important heroes in the MCU’s future. Their daughter, Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), was kept out of the hero life by her father for many years, but eventually joined forces with Scott Lang’s Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) as the new Wasp. Her use of Pym Particles to change her size offers her many abilities, including access to the Quantum Realm. Lilly’s recent retirement from acting leaves Hope Van Dyne’s future in the MCU unclear.

7) Cassie Lang (Scott Lang’s Ant-Man)

Similarly to Hope Van Dyne, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) now also uses Pym Particles to become the MCU’s newest size-changing hero, following in her father’s footsteps. We’ve watched Cassie grow up from a small child in Ant-Man in 2015 to become a central part of the Ant-Man team in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, set after the Blip. The future could be bright for Scott Lang’s kid in the MCU, as Cassie Lang has been teased as a member of the upcoming Young Avengers team, giving her more to do in the MCU’s future than Hope Van Dyne.

6) Natasha Romanoff & Yelena Belova (Alexei Shostakov’s Red Guardian & Melina Vostokoff)

Although not the biological children of Russian heroes Alexei Shostakov’s Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), these two Black Widows became as close as daughters to the questionable pair. Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) became surrogate daughters to Shostakov and Vostokoff during their time undercover in Ohio, and reunited as a family in the years after Captain America: Civil War. Romanoff’s death in Avengers: Endgame had a huge impact on the family, and Belova and Shostakov have now become members of the New Avengers, continuing Black Widow’s legacy brilliantly.

5) Skaar (Bruce Banner’s Hulk)

We know very little about Skaar (Wil Deusner) in the MCU, but his debut at the end of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law could have changed the shape of the franchise forever. Skaar was seemingly conceived during the Hulk’s time-twisted stay on Sakaar between the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok—more than two years as time moves differently on Sakaar. In Marvel Comics, Skaar’s mother is Caiera of the Shadow People, but nothing is known about his history in the MCU, and we haven’t even heard him speak. If he’s even nearly as strong as his hulking father, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Skaar will be a formidable addition to the MCU.

4) X-23 (James “Logan” Howlett’s Wolverine)

Technically, X-23 (Dafne Keen) has not yet been seen in the MCU’s main continuity of Earth 616, but Deadpool & Wolverine legitimized the fan-favorite character from Earth 10005 in the MCU. Keen originally starred as X-23, Laura, in Logan, and returned as a member of the Resistance team in the Void after being pruned by the Time Variance Authority in Deadpool & Wolverine, where she teamed up with a variant of her father, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). We are desperate to see X-23 return to the MCU after Deadpool & Wolverine, though nothing has yet been confirmed.

3) Billy & Tommy Maximoff (Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch & Vision)

Magically created by Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in WandaVision to be the twin sons for her and Vision (Paul Bettany), Billy and Tommy Maximoff soon displayed superhuman gifts of their own. Billy inherited his mother’s Chaos Magic and mental manipulation skills, while Tommy gained super-speed, just like his uncle Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), though both were erased from existence when the Hex was brought down. Their magically-empowered souls, however, have now found new bodies—William Kaplan became Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) in Agatha All Along, and Tommy Maximoff will be imbuing Thomas Shepherd’s (Ruaridh Mollica) body in VisionQuest in 2026, officially bringing both Wiccan and Speed to the MCU.

2) Love (Thor)

While Billy Maximoff’s Chaos Magic is certainly impressive, allowing him to create entire locations such as the Witches’ Road at will, the powers of Love (India Hemsworth) are almost incomparable. Love was the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) whose death inspired her father to renounce the gods and claim the Necrosword. When he reached Eternity, instead of wishing for the gods’ extinction, Gorr wished for his daughter to be resurrected, and Eternity brought her back imbued with some cosmic gifts. We are yet to see what these powers will actually include, but Love is bound to return after being adopted by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Love and Thunder.

1) Franklin Richards (Reed Richards’ Mister Fantastic & Sue Storm’s Invisible Woman)

Since we’re yet to explore Love’s power-set, at the moment, one MCU character has her outmatched. The Fantastic Four: First Steps featured the birth of Franklin Richards, the son of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Invisible Woman). In Marvel Comics, Franklin is a mutant with the ability to create universes and alter reality at will, but, in the MCU, Franklin is imbued with the Power Cosmic. It’s this that gifted Galactus (Ralph Ineson) his unending life and gave the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) her incredible powers, and Franklin has already shown off some impressive gifts, including being able to resurrect his own mother. Marvel Studios has only scratched the surface of what Franklin Richards is capable of, so we can’t wait to see how he grows in the MCU for years to come.

