Seth MacFarlane & American Dad Honor Patrick Stewart With Tribute: “Deeply Missed By the Entire Planet”

Legendary star of stage and screen Patrick Stewart has sadly passed away at the age of 86 this week, and American Dad! and franchise creator Seth MacFarlane have shared emotional tributes to the star thanks to all of the work he’s done across MacFarlane’s works like American Dad!, Family Guy, Ted and more. Stewart might be more prominently remembered for all of his big screen accomplishments over his lengthy career, but MacFarlane gave the actor tons of opportunity to flex more of his comedic muscles with wild voice roles.

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Patrick Stewart not only reprise his role as himself in episodes of Family Guy, but was also used as the inner monologue of Joe Swanson’s baby daughter, as the narrator of the Ted feature films, and arguably his most iconic animated series role as Avery Bullock in American Dad! since its very first season. Both MacFarlane and American Dad! took to social media to share their tributes with MacFarlane stating, “We have lost a legendary actor today, and for many of us, a good friend. He will be deeply missed by the entire planet.”

Seth MacFarlane Pays Tribute to Patrick Stewart

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American Dad! Says Goodbye to Patrick Stewart

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It’s hard to image American Dad! without Patrick Stewart as Head of the CIA, Avery Bullock, has been around as Stan’s boss since the very first season. Starting out a bit more serious with wacky tendencies, the later seasons had turned Bullock fully unhinged as Patrick Stewart was able to say some of the wildest things possible. And the show itself has nothing but gratitude for the late star, “We at American Dad! have so much gratitude and love for Patrick Stewart.”

“He said how happy he was to do American Dad! because he was so rarely asked to do comedy, which is insane, as his ability to get the laugh was uncanny,” their statement continued. “Thank you, Sir, for sharing your joyful spirit, inspiring voice, and willingness to be ridiculous. You turned Avery Bullock, Deputy Director of the CIA, into someone the world loved and couldn’t get enough of. We will miss you.” While Disney had confirmed that Stewart’s final onscreen performance will be in Avengers: Doomsday later this year, it’s yet to be revealed whether or not he had recorded any lines for American Dad’s next season yet.

What are your favorite Patrick Stewart moments from Seth MacFarlane’s extended universe? What’s your favorite Bullock episode of American Dad? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!