These Patrick Stewart Professor Xavier Quotes Will Live On In Our Heads Rent-Free, Forever

Before his final performance, both in the role and as an actor, it’s worth revisiting notable words from Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier. Stewart played the iconic Professor X in seven films in the main X-Men franchise, plus two reprisals for the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Although polarizing at times — much like his comic counterpart — Professor X had no shortage of wisdom to share with his students and friends.

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6. “Give Him an Order Worth Following. He’ll Take It.”

With the arrival of Wolverine in the first X-Men film, the previous status quo of the Xavier Institute changed. Cyclops, used to commanding respect from his other team members, is thrown for a loop by Wolverine. He goes to Xavier for support, and Xavier, as any good leader, nudges Cyclops in the right direction without saying so explicitly.

It isn’t just about having your teammates follow your directions, but making sure that the direction you give them is worth following. Wolverine, even with his distrust of authority, knows when to follow an order. Xavier’s insight into Wolverine only rings true as the franchise continues and Xavier gets to know him better.

5. “I Always Know Who You Are. It’s Just Sometimes I Don’t Recognize You.”

Initially meant to be the last Hugh Jackman X-Men film, Logan put its own definite ending on the character along with his relationship with mentor Charles Xavier. Logan and Xavier are on rocky ground throughout the movie, given Xavier’s debilitating illnesses and Logan being forced into a reluctant caretaking role for him. Xavier suffers from dementia, and even though the film takes place several decades in the future from prior X-Men films, Xavier frequently thinks he’s in that time period and doesn’t acknowledge Wolverine.

During one of their brief tiffs, Xavier tells Logan off by name. Logan’s surprised by Charles remembering his name, and Charles tells him that he always knows who Logan is. He just doesn’t recognize him sometimes. The phrase has a double meaning. There’s the literal dementia of it all, and also the fact that the Wolverine in Logan is an even more disgruntled version of his typical self — Old Man Logan.

4. “We’re Not as Alone as You Think.”

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The X-Men movies as a whole depict mutants as an isolated group, targeted by senators who legislate against them, families who cannot accept what their kids are, and scientists who want to cure them. With most of the cast of characters sequestered at the Xavier Institute, mutants as a group can feel smaller than they are. It isn’t until X2: X-Men United that the global population of mutants comes into focus, given the narrative importance of Cerebro.

Cerebro, as a telepathic amp, allows Xavier and any other telepaths who use it to reach out to all the mutants in the world. With Wolverine looking over his shoulder, Xavier can show him the wider mutant community. Each person may feel alone, but none of them truly are.

3. “You know, Logan … I Think I Finally Understand You.”

Logan features an emotional reckoning between Charles Xavier and Wolverine. By the events of Logan, the pair have known each other for a long time. Xavier has, on numerous occasions, tried going into Wolverine’s mind and sorting through his memories. They’ve gone through conflicts together with Xavier, from the Days of Future Past bad future, overseeing Wolverine being sent back to the past. It isn’t until Logan, though, that Xavier truly understands his student.

Xavier reckons with what it means to feel like he no longer deserves good things — a guilt that Wolverine is no stranger to — after having what felt like a perfect night. After not remembering for so long, Xavier remembers the fate of Westchester and all the people he’s hurt. Logan may have tried shielding him from it, but they couldn’t both run away from their pasts forever.

2. “I Feel a Great Swell of Pity for the Poor Soul Who Comes to that School… Looking for Trouble.”

This quote was so iconic that the X-Men franchise repeated it twice. It made a reprisal in X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016, said then by James McAvoy’s Charles Xavier, but the quote was originally said by Patrick Stewart in the 2000 X-Men film. The quote both cements the meaning of the Xavier Institute and Charles Xavier as a leader.

The Institute is meant to be a haven, a place where mutants can learn to control their powers — how well that goal is achieved is up for debate, of course — and experience community. Xavier’s approach, the instinct of pity, is defiant towards fear. He isn’t afraid of those coming to destroy his school, but rather he pities them. They cannot look beyond their own fear of extinction or being replaced to see that mutants only want to exist in peace.

1. “I’m Looking for Hope.”

During a tense conversation between Charles Xavier and Magneto, Magneto asks Xavier what he’s looking for. They’re old friends, but they haven’t come to a consensus on mutant-human relations in a very long time. Xavier knows of Magneto’s anger, indignation, and trauma, but can’t help but try to look for something to give him hope.

Even more than the last one, this quote exemplifies Charles Xavier’s philosophy. He’s not a young man by any means, and he’s surely seen enough for anybody to become disillusioned. He hasn’t, though. Xavier believes in his dream just as strongly as he did when he first founded the school. He still tries to reach out to Magneto. He still takes in new students no matter how lost they appear to be. He will always preach hope and peace, and it is that message that will live on for fans of Patrick Stewart.

Let us know if there are any nuggets of wisdom from Professor X that we missed in the comments below!