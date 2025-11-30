The MCU Is 1 Year Away From Fulfilling Its Most Important Promise (Or Breaking All of Our Hearts)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot on its plate right now. Other than the TV shows, which are sure to move the needle some, the first major Marvel Studios release of 2026 is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Peter Parker’s latest adventure will be the first in this new era for the hero, where he’s without a support system and trying to keep the streets of New York safer than ever. However, no matter what he achieves, it may all be undone by the time December rolls around because there’s a potentially multiverse-ending threat on the way in Avengers: Doomsday, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

The details of Doom’s plan remain under wraps, but they somehow involve both Franklin Richards and the multiverse. That’s going to be enough to get all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes off the couch, as well as a few mutants. With all that on deck, it’s going to be tough for Doomsday to make time for the more intimate character moments. There is one interaction that the movie can’t go without, though, as omitting it would send the fanbase into a panic.

The MCU Is Still Waiting to Bring Two Characters Back Together

One of the great parts of the MCU is how it fosters relationships. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes start as enemies but grow to love and appreciate one another. While they may not be on the same page right now due to a dispute over the “Avengers” name, there’s no doubt that they’ll bury the hatchet and work together again. They’re a lot like another MCU duo, Thor and Loki, who spend most of their lives bickering with each other and starting fights. Loki doesn’t feel like he fits in on Asgard, and as much as his brother wants to trust him, he just can’t. The two stay at odds until Thor: Ragnarok, when they come together to protect their people from their sister, Hela.

After saying goodbye to Asgard, the brothers are happier than ever. Of course, in typical MCU fashion, that doesn’t last long, as Thanos and the Black Order board the ship and start killing while searching for the Space Stone. The God of Mischief tries to pull a fast one on the Mad Titan and loses his life. Thor can only watch as his brother’s lifeless body hits the ground, which makes him gloss over the words that just came out of his mouth, “The sun will shine on us again.” After Loki’s death, Thor focuses on seeking revenge and mourning his brother, unaware that a reunion is possible. Well, the sun is going to rise again in Doomsday, and it’s up to the powers that be to ensure the Asgardians get to spend some time under it.

Avengers: Doomsday Could Feature the Greatest MCU Reunion Yet

Thor and Loki couldn’t be in more different positions. The God of Thunder has a kid, adopting Gorr’s daughter after defeating the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, while his brother’s variant is burning the midnight oil in the most important seat in the multiverse. Doom is sure to come after Loki, since the deity is the only thing standing between the multiverse and chaos. However, that fight has to avoid a tragic outcome. Doom may want to take Loki off the board, but Doomsday has to hold itself back from producing another tragic moment featuring the God of Mischief.

Instead, the movie should send Loki running to the Sacred Timeline to ask his brother for help. Thor is surely going to think it’s a trick at first, a move by his enemies to throw him off his game. But the truth will reveal itself in time, and the MCU fans will get the reunion they’ve been waiting for all these years. Maybe the two heroes will even do a new version of “Get Help!” for old time’s sake, especially since the version of Loki in Doomsday never got the chance to go to Sakaar and get up to no good with the Revengers.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

