Marvel Fan Assembles Loki’s Forgotten X-Men Team For Avengers: Doomsday (& It Looks Perfect)

The confirmed cast for Avengers: Doomsday includes a slew of Marvel fan-favorites. Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd are set to return as Thor and Ant-Man, while Pedro Pascal will once again lead the Fantastic Four, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. will appear as Doctor Doom. Fans remain convinced that the cast is even bigger, though, that Marvel is keeping many secrets close to the vest and not playing their full hand. As such, rumors continue to swirl that more casting will be announced soon, perhaps with another gigantic chair reveal like the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One name that fans are convinced will be back for Avengers: Doomsday is none other than Tom Hiddleston as Loki. The former god of mischief took on a major new role in the MCU at the end of his Disney+ TV series, sitting at the center of the entire multiverse as god of stories and hanging the entirety of existence in his hands. It makes sense for Loki to arrive, but with no firm plot details it’s unclear how he might fit. Scuttlebutt has taken hold of one idea, though, that Loki will be forming his own team to appear, and new fan art has an idea of what it could look like.

Will Loki Have a Team in Avengers: Doomsday?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

This surprise new team comes to use via noteworthy fan artist welove__marvel, who has previously imagined other major MCU rumors with art that has sent fan hype to new heights. In their new piece, welove__marvel has put together an idea for what Loki’s team in Avengers: Doomsday could look like. Taking on the name The Exiles, something Marvel comic readers will know well, the team consists of Loki himself, Sylvie, Mobius M. Mobius, and two surprise stars, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Though unconfirmed by Marvel, it makes sense why a team of Exiles would not only be assembled in the MCU but why Loki himself would lead them. In the pages of Marvel comiccs, The Exiles were an offshoot of the X-Men made up exclusively of characters from different universes and realities. Sometimes the team was equipped with all-new characters, like Nocturne, the daughter of Nightcrawler and Scarlet Witch from an alternate universe that has frequently been the team’s leader. Other notable members have been Wolvie, a childlike animated version of Wolverine from the X-Babies, and the fan-favorite X-Men character, Morph.

Marvel’s Exiles Are Technically Already in the MCU

It’s worth noting that the Exiles do have some MCU precedent already. Though originally called the Guardians of the Multiverse, the team formed in the first season of Marvel’s What If…? animated series, featuring the likes of Captain Carter, T’Challa as Star-Lord, and Sorcerer Supreme Strange. The final episodes of the series established that Carter continued to lead a version of the team, one featuring the all-new character Kahhori and Byrdie, plus a Mjolnir-wielding Storm. Though never explicitly called the “Exiles” in the series, the team certainly fit the bill as they all hailed from different realities and traversed the multiverse to solve other problems.

Should Marvel deploy the Exiles in the MCU, especially in Avengers: Doomsday, it could prove to be a major new team for the larger franchise. Plucking characters from different realities and putting them together is already a winning formula in the comics, and doing so in live-action would allow for characters that almost never get to interact getting a surprise chance to do so. Plus, in a post-Secret Wars MCU, a team of Exiles from across the multiverse could be a unique future opportunity for Marvel.