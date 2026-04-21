The MCU’s First Movie After Avengers: Secret Wars Is Obvious After Marvel’s Release Date Change

Looking beyond Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios has the perfect follow-up film to the Multiverse Saga’s final installment. All eyes are currently on Avengers: Doomsday, as Kevin Feige’s team gears up for its premiere at the end of the year. Marking Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, the film will also see old partners reuniting, as well as see connections established. As seen after the Avengers: Doomsday trailer was released at CinemaCon 2026, the hype around the project considerably increased after Marvel Studios’ presentation.

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While the wait continues for Avengers: Doomsday‘s release, the Russos move towards working on Avengers: Secret Wars, which is slated to debut on December 17, 2027. Pre-production for the movie has apparently already begun for the movie that will supposedly reset the MCU after the Multiverse Saga. While the success of the project will heavily impact the future of the franchise, Marvel Studios has already decided on Phase 7’s project dates, albeit with no confirmed films yet. Regardless, one thing is for sure, there’s only one perfect film to release after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Black Panther’s 10th Year Anniversary Re-Release Is MCU’s Perfect February 2028 Film

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Originally, MCU’s Phase 7 was supposed to kick off two months after Avengers: Secret Wars released on February 2028. They recently moved that later in the year to a summer release, vacating the original date that remains empty. Considering its importance to Marvel Studios’ history, the perfect movie to take over that spot is a re-release of Black Panther for its 10th year anniversary. Ryan Coogler’s groundbreaking project starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa and Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger was released on February 16, 2018, and given its importance beyond the confines of the MCU, it deserves to be commemorated.

Much has been said about what Black Panther means not just to the superhero genre but to cinema in general. When it premiered in 2018, it grossed $700.4 million in North America, and $649.5 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $1.350 billion and a whopping 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. 10 years later, it is still widely regarded as one of the best MCU films to date, eventually becoming the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Ultimately, it was nominated for seven Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (for “All the Stars”), Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing

Movie re-releases to celebrate a major milestone have been getting popular nowadays. It’s a way to commemorate a film that not only meant so much to the culture at that time but also has had enduring success ever since, and Black Panther fits the bill quite perfectly.

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