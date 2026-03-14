The Most Exciting Sci-Fi Movie of the Year Comes Out in Seven Days

Similar to how 2025 was a banner year for horror movies, with acclaimed hits like Sinners and Weapons, it looks like 2026 will be a major showcase for sci-fi cinema. Among this year’s most anticipated titles are new projects from masters such as Steven Spielberg (Disclosure Day), Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Three), and Ridley Scott (The Dog Stars), all of which have potential to be critically and commercially successful. But before audiences get a chance to see any of those films on the big screen, another buzz-worthy sci-fi movie is making its way into theaters. And fortunately, fans of the genre don’t have to wait much longer until it arrives.

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Today is March 14th, which means we’re a week away from Project Hail Mary, the highly anticipated Andy Weir adaptation from directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Excitement for the film has been generating for quite a while, dating back to at least Amazon’s presentation at CinemaCon last year, where attendees got a taste of Lord and Miller’s grand cinematic vision. With only a handful of days remaining until the movie’s theatrical release, the hype is at a fever pitch.

Project Hail Mary Is One of the First Great Films of 2026

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

In the early part of 2026, there have been a handful of well-received films. Sam Raimi’s Send Help was seen as the director’s gleeful return to his horror roots, and, more recently, Hoppers got Pixar back on track with its creative sense of humor and endearing story. But based on the early word about Project Hail Mary, it looks like it’s a step above the rest of the films released in 2026 so far. This is Hollywood’s first true major cinematic event of the year, looking to become the rare non-IP studio blockbuster that makes a big splash with audiences. Projections of a $50 million box office opening suggest Project Hail Mary is well on its way to being that.

What makes Project Hail Mary so exciting is that it seemingly lives up to the hype. Dating back to last fall, the film was getting “masterpiece” buzz, and it appears that wasn’t hyperbole. Reviews for Project Hail Mary have been very enthusiastic; as of this writing, it has a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%, a figure slightly higher than that of The Martian (the last time an Andy Weir sci-fi novel was adapted into a hit movie). By all accounts, Project Hail Mary is a perfect blend of heart and humor, anchored by one of the best performances of star Ryan Gosling’s career. It’s something that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible, immersing audiences with stunning visuals as they go on an emotional journey.

Project Hail Mary also features what might end up being the breakout movie character of 2026: Rocky, the alien lifeform Ryland Grace (Gosling) befriends during his mission. Some might have preferred if Rocky’s existence was kept secret in marketing, but Amazon was very smart to make Rocky an integral part of the promotional campaign. By showcasing Rocky in the trailers, the studio was able to highlight Project Hail Mary‘s buddy movie angle, illustrating that the bond Grace forms with Rocky is the film’s emotional core. Seeing a cute alien brought to life through classic movie magic gives viewers something else to latch onto, and it should be fun to see the full breadth of Grace and Rocky’s friendship.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about 2026’s other high-profile sci-fi films. Disclosure Day sees Spielberg melding mystery and spectacle in a way only he can; Dune: Part Three brings Villeneuve’s epic trilogy to a close. Time will tell how Project Hail Mary ultimately stacks up against these other movies, but right now, it has all the makings of being a modern classic that will resonate with moviegoers for years to come. Hopefully, it’s the start of a thrilling year for sci-fi on the big screen.

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