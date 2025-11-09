There Is Only One Aliens vs. Predator Movie Fans Deserve (And It May Finally Be Happening)

Fans have been waiting years for one Alien and Predator crossover event that the two franchises might have finally been setting up. Both the Alien and Predator franchises have seen their ups and downs over the years, but they have still managed to become two of the most beloved and successful science-fiction horror franchises of all time. These film series have made attempts at crossovers in the past, but a new one may now be being teased, and it’s the one we’ve been waiting decades for.

The Alien franchise kicked off with Ridley Scott’s eponymous movie back in 1979, followed by John McTiernan’s Predator in 1987. It wasn’t until 2004 that the franchises crossed over, but Alien vs. Predator and its 2007 sequel introduced some controversial pieces of lore and development that caused many fans to renounce these movies. The Alien franchise has distanced itself from Alien vs. Predator, while subsequent Predator movies have also ignored the previous crossovers, but it now seems we might finally get what we really want from these two iconic franchises very soon.

We Need to See Dutch & Ripley Team Up In An Alien & Predator Crossover

While many actors have taken on leading roles in the Alien and Predator franchises over the years, the most iconic stars of these stories are still Sigourney Weaver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Weaver debuted as Ellen Ripley in Alien, and subsequently starred in the next three Alien movies, while Schwarzenegger’s Alan “Dutch” Schaefer has only appeared in the original Predator movie. Alien and Predator put Weaver and Schwarzenegger on the map as sci-fi action stars, and set benchmarks for their careers for years to come. It’s high time we see Ripley and Dutch team up on-screen.

In recent months, Sigourney Weaver and Arnold Schwarzenegger may have been sending signals that they are ready to return to the legendary roles of Ripley and Dutch, respectively. Both Weaver and Schwarzenegger have used motion capture to de-age some of their most iconic roles, most notably in projects such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Terminator Genisys, and Terminator: Dark Fate, so they could portray versions of Ripley and Dutch from their original appearances. Alternatively, they could also play older versions of their characters, but, either way, we are desperate for them both to return.

Alien & Predator’s Recent Projects Have Set Up the Perfect Crossover Event

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s return as Dutch might have already been teased thanks to a cameo of the character at the end of the animated Predator: Killer of Killers movie from June 2025. Killer of Killers ended with shinobi Kenji Kawakami (Louis Ozawa Changchien) and World War II fighter pilot John J. Torres (Rick Gonzalez) escaping from the Predator homeworld. Viking hunter Ursa (Lindsay LaVanchy), however, is recaptured and placed back in suspended animation alongside others who have killed Predators: Naru (Amber Midthunder) from Prey, Mike Harrigan (Danny Glover) from Predator 2, and Dutch.

Dutch appearing in suspended animation means it would be easy to explain his return in a future Predator movie or Alien and Predator crossover. Similarly, the Alien franchise has recently been exploring a time period that could perfectly bring Ellen Ripley back into the fold. FX’s Alien: Earth series — the first TV show in the franchise — takes place only two years before the crew of the Nostromo battle a Xenomorph in Alien, leaving Ripley as the sole survivor. It would be fantastic to see a future project bring together Ripley, Dutch, and perhaps more survivors on-screen.

What Have Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sigourney Weaver Said About Returning As Dutch & Ripley?

In October 2025, Sigourney Weaver sat down with Josh Horowitz for a live episode of Happy, Sad, Confused at New York Comic-Con, and teased her return to the role of Ellen Ripley after a 28-year hiatus. “Walter Hill is a very good friend of mine and he wrote 50 pages of where Ripley would be now and they are quite extraordinary,” Weaver revealed, referring to Alien franchise producer Walter Hill. “I have had a meeting with Fox, Disney or whoever it is now… what Walter has written is seems so true to me… I’m thinking about working with Walter to see what the rest of the story would be.”

Similarly, during a recent story for Empire Magazine, recent Predator franchise director Dan Trachtenberg revealed that he has been in conversation with Arnold Schwarzenegger about an honest-to-goodness return. “I met Arnold, and he said, ‘You’d think I get, “l’ll be back,” yelled at me most, but it’s actually, “Get to the chopper!” So, he’s well aware of the franchise’s staying power,” Trachtenberg noted. “He was excited to talk about what else we could do. Because there’s so much more story to tell now — you could tell how [Dutch and Naru] were captured, or what happens when they’re de-iced. Many possibilities.”

This opens the door for Ripley and Dutch to cross paths in a future Alien and Predator franchise crossover — one that would surely be far more popular than any we’ve previously seen.

