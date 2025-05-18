The Complete Alien and Predator Franchises Finally Heading to the Same Streaming Service (Just in Time for Alien: Earth)

Both the Alien and Predator film franchises have been enjoying a serious resurgence over the last couple of years. Predator was reinvigorated by Dan Trachtenberg, whose prequel thriller Prey arrived in 2022 and instantly stood out as one of the best of the series. That film has already led to a couple more Predator movies from Trachtenberg, both arriving this year. Then Alien got a similar boost with last year’s Alien: Romulus, from director Fede Alvarez, which was a big box office hit and has energized fans ahead of Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth series this summer.

These two franchises — which are actually connected, thanks to a couple of crossover movies from the 2000s — are as hot as they’ve been in years, which makes it a great time to deliver some consistency in the world of streaming. Starting at the beginning of June, every Alien movie and every Predator movie will be available to stream on Hulu. If you’re a fan of those franchises, it’s about to get much easier to watch them all the way through.

June 1st will see Hulu add Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, Alien Resurrection, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant to a roster that already hosts Alien: Romulus. On the Predator side, Hulu will see Predator, Predator 2, Predators, and The Predator join the likes of Prey, just a couple of days before the premiere of Trachtenberg’s animated movie Predator: Killer of Killers.

It’s also worth noting that the crossovers will also be joining the lineup, with both Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem arriving on June 1st.

Coming Soon to Hulu

June is going to be a big month for Hulu, largely because of the addition of the Alien and Predator movies. That said, they’re far from the only titles coming to Hulu at the start of the month. Below, you can check out the full list of Hulu’s June 1st additions.

Alien (1979)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem

