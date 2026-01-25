Two Stranger Things Stars Are Already Reuniting In A New Movie Out Next Month (& It Sounds Great)

The biggest phenomenon in years, Stranger Things has given people plenty to talk about. And in the middle of all the praise and criticism surrounding the series, there’s one point almost everyone agrees on: the cast. The actors have always been the show’s strongest asset, and now that they’re firmly in the pop-culture spotlight, they’re set to stay there a little longer thanks to a new movie arriving soon. After nearly a decade playing the same characters, two familiar faces from the series are moving forward with their careers — but also reuniting to explore a completely different kind of project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the context matters here. The industry is currently obsessed with IPs, sequels, and brand recycling, so any project that isn’t directly tied to an existing franchise already feels fresher by default. This new film targets a different audience, operates at a different pace, and tells a very different kind of story, which automatically shifts the conversation. Instead of leaning on nostalgia or built-in goodwill, it stands on its own terms.

Goat Is the Latest Film Starring Caleb McLaughlin and David Harbour

Play video

In February, a new animated movie is hitting theaters. Goat, directed by Tyree Dillihay, centers on Will Harris, a goat who’s too small, too weak, and too overlooked to be taken seriously in a sport dominated by massive animals called roarball. Caleb McLaughlin, best known for playing Lucas on Stranger Things, voices the lead, while David Harbour, who played Hopper on the show, lends his voice to Archie Everhardt, a veteran rhinoceros who represents experience, legacy, and the weight of having once been on top. And the movie’s premise doesn’t try to oversell itself: it’s a classic underdog story about proving your worth in a world that wasn’t built for you.

On paper, the plot could sound generic — and to a degree, it is. The difference is that Goat seems aware of that and doesn’t try to hide behind artificial layers of depth. From the start, the movie has never positioned itself as a groundbreaking animated experience. Instead, it presents itself as a straightforward sports film with a clear, easy-to-follow metaphor. Even the title plays into the modern obsession with the term “GOAT,” which dominates sports debates and everyday conversations, using it in a literal and functional way rather than turning it into a throwaway joke.

image courtesy of sony pictures

Also, Stephen Curry’s involvement helps explain that approach. As both a producer and voice actor, the NBA star brings a clear understanding of what sports culture looks like today: constant competition, relentless pressure to perform, and the idea that only the very best really matter. Even in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, the movie is interested in questioning who gets to define success and who ends up left behind. It’s not deep in an academic sense, but it’s effective enough to resonate, especially with younger audiences who’ve grown up surrounded by rankings, comparisons, and performance metrics at every turn. That’s where Goat becomes genuinely interesting.

The cast further reinforces that strategy. Beyond McLaughlin and Harbour, the film features voices from Gabrielle Union, Nick Kroll, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, and Jennifer Hudson, to create a balance between comedy, charisma, and dramatic presence that stories like this rely on as well. There’s always a risk that this kind of lineup turns into a parade of celebrity voices competing for attention, but everything suggests the movie is more focused on group dynamics than on giving each character their own spotlight moment. And that’s essential for any sports narrative: without a sense of teamwork, the message simply falls apart. Just look at Space Jam — despite its star power, it only works because the group dynamic comes first.

What Are the Expectations for Goat?

image courtesy of sony pictures

Overall, early reactions to Goat, based on its promotional material and premise, have been more curious than skeptical, especially among viewers who follow animation and mainstream cinema with a flexible mindset. Many people already see a film that knows exactly what it wants to be: an accessible, energetic sports story with a message that’s easy to grasp. The underdog angle still works, particularly when paired with a charming world and a concept that doesn’t pretend to be more complex than it is. For a lot of viewers, Goat feels like a modern “afternoon movie” — the kind of animation designed to entertain, hit the right emotional beats, and leave audiences feeling like the ticket was worth it.

Another reason for the positive buzz is the package as a whole, not just one standout element. Curry’s involvement gives the film a sense of sports legitimacy that doesn’t feel purely decorative just because the story revolves around sport and competition. The tone has also caught people’s attention, as the movie seems to be aiming for a balance between humor and rivalry without leaning too heavily on the cynicism or exaggerated irony that’s become common in animated productions.

While there’s still concern that the story may follow a predictable path, many viewers seem willing to go along for the ride because Goat is being marketed as a solid, fun, well-executed take on a formula that still works when handled with care. It wants to be a good sports movie — just animated. And honestly, that alone puts it ahead of many projects that collapse under the weight of trying to please everyone.

Goat isn’t positioning itself as a masterpiece or a genre-defining moment, but there’s a strong set of choices pointing toward a competent, entertaining film with a clear identity. And considering how many forgettable animated movies hit theaters every year, that already feels like a win. Add the extra appeal of seeing McLaughlin and Harbour reunite after Stranger Things, and it becomes the icing on the cake.

Goat hits theaters on February 13.

Are you planning to watch the movie? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!