The MCU’s Dream Midnight Sons Line-Up Finally Unites In Excellent Marvel Fan Art

The perfect first line-up for the Midnight Sons team of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes together in this striking fan art. The Avengers might have been missing from the MCU ever since Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel Studios has teased the formation of several other superhero teams, and one of them is the Midnight Sons. One of Marvel’s darkest teams, the Midnight Sons deal with matters of the supernatural, and comprise some of Marvel’s most powerful and unusual characters, many of whom have recently debuted in the MCU.

While several possible members of the Midnight Sons team have recently been introduced to the MCU, we still don’t know exactly what the line-up will be. One potential line-up has been suggested in vibrant new art shared by @70.6ix on Instagram, which brings together Doctor Strange, Blade, Werewolf by Night, Elsa Bloodstone, the Punisher, and the not-yet-introduced Ghost Rider as the Midnight Sons. This team would be seriously powerful, and a fantastic addition to the MCU, but there are several other supernatural heroes and antiheroes who could also join the roster.

Who Could Join the MCU’s Midnight Sons Team?

Marvel Comics’ Midnight Sons team made its first full appearance in 1992’s Ghost Rider (Vol. 3) #31, and was revealed to have been formed by two versions of the Spirit of Vengeance – Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch. The original team consisted of “the Nine,” comprising the two Ghost Riders, Morbius, Blade, Hannibal King, Frank Drake, and the Darkhold Redeemers: Sam Buchanan, Louise Hastings, and Victoria Montesi. Many of these characters haven’t been seen in the MCU, so Marvel Studios will likely take a very different direction with the Midnight Sons.

It would make sense for the mystical Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), or perhaps the Sorcerer Supreme, Wong (Benedict Wong), to form the Midnight Sons in the MCU. They could recruit members of the team from Marvel Comics who do already exist in the MCU, including Blade, Wolverine, Elsa Bloodstone, the Hood, Iron Fist, Jennifer Kale, Man-Thing, Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, and even the Scarlet Witch. The likes of the Black Knight, the Punisher, Wiccan, and more, would also make keen additions, fleshing out one of the most exciting teams in the MCU so far.

It remains to be seen when – or even if – the Midnight Sons will actually appear in the MCU. When they do, however, it will be great to see some of the franchise’s most powerful, mystical, supernatural, and magical characters band together. With the recent debuts of Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen), Nicholas Scratch (Abel Lysenko), and more, there are already some formidable villains who have been perfectly set-up to face the Midnight Sons, so their first official appearance in the MCU can’t come soon enough.

