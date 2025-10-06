Power Ranking Doomsday’s X-Men vs Avengers (& Who Would Win?)

The Avengers and X-Men teams might be battling each other in the Russo brothers’ upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, but only one superhero team can come out on top. 27 actors have already been confirmed to be appearing in the next Avengers movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including members of the Avengers and New Avengers teams, as well as some returning cast members from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise. These reveals, alongside a new tease from the Russo brothers themselves, has spurred speculation that one of Marvel’s most epic battles will be brought to the screen.

On September 30, 2025, the Russo brothers shared a cryptic image from the set of Avengers: Doomsday that harks back to a similar photo that, upon closer inspection, revealed the title for Avengers: Endgame. Some fans may have spotted a large “A” to the left of the photo, and a series of “X” patterns to the right, which some have theorized could hint at the Avengers and the X-Men fighting each other in the upcoming 2026 crossover. This means Avengers: Doomsday could pit some of Marvel’s most notable heroes against each other, perhaps changing the shape of the MCU forever.

So far, characters returning from Fox’s X-Men franchise include Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, James Marsden’s Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, Kurt Wagner’s Nightcrawler, and Remy LeBeau’s Gambit. They’ll be featured alongside some Avengers and New Avengers members. These teams may comprise Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Letitia Wright’s Black Panther, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Danny Ramirez’s Falcon, Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell’s US Agent, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and Lewis Pullman’s Sentry. The battle between these teams would certainly be a cinematic spectacle.

The Expendables Tier

Among the Avengers, New Avengers, and X-Men teams, there are several characters who would most likely be expendable during their epic battle. It’s a shame to think that a number of iconic MCU heroes might not survive the events of Avengers: Doomsday, but if Marvel Studios even loosely adapts the Avengers vs. X-Men event from Marvel Comics in 2012, these heroes might not make it through the entire fight. These heroes have demonstrated some incredible power, but they’re not nearly as powerful as some of the MCU’s other legendary characters.

Scott Lang’s Ant-Man – While his size-changing powers are impressive, and have allowed him to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Yellowjacket, Ghost, Sonny Burch, and even Kang the Conqueror, Ant-Man ability pales in comparison to more innately powerful heroes.

Sam Wilson’s Captain America – Aside from his vibranium suit of armor, gifted to him from the Wakandans, Sam Wilson has no superpowers whatsoever. He is not a super-soldier and is not invulnerable, so would easily be taken down by any of the X-Men.

Joaquin Torres’ Falcon – Similarly to Sam Wilson, Joaquin Torres has no superpowers to speak of, and doesn’t even have a vibranium or enhanced suit. He has already been injured in battle against human threats, so would stand no chance in a battle against mutants and superpowered individuals.

Yelena Belova – Again, despite being an incredibly gifted fighter and talented spy, Yelena Belova has no innate superpowers. In a battle against the likes of Professor X, Cyclops, Nightcrawler, and more, Yelena just doesn’t match up, though it would be a shame to see her go.

Remy LeBeau’s Gambit – Channing Tatum finally got the chance to portray Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, but his time as the kinetically-powered hero might be cut short in Avengers: Doomsday. We saw Gambit lose his life in X-Men ’97, and the same could take place when fighting super-soldiers, phasing antiheroes, or literal gods in the MCU.

The Warriors Tier

The heroes and sometimes-villains included here aren’t guaranteed to survive the events of Avengers: Doomsday, but they will put up much more of a fight than the likes of Ant-Man, Sam Wilson, Joaquin Torres, Yelena Belova, or Gambit. This category primarily comprises super-soldiers – those who will be harder to bring down in a fight, but still don’t have the protection of some of the MCU’s most god-like characters. Several X-Men members, who will also be hard to defeat, are also included here.

Bucky Barnes’ Winter Soldier – As one of the MCU’s longest-surviving characters, both on-screen and chronologically, it’s been great to see Bucky become a New Avenger. While his super-soldier abilities will make him hard to defeat, he is not invulnerable to injury or death.

Hank McCoy’s Beast – Several versions of Kelsey Grammer’s Beast have been theorized to appear in Doomsday, but the strong and aggressive X-Men member might not have what it takes to survive. He was already killed in Fox’s X-Men franchise, and might see a similar fate in the MCU.

Alexei Shostakov’s Red Guardian – Just like Bucky Barnes, Alexei Shostakov is also a super-soldier, having been enhanced by an experimental Russian formula. His incredible strength would prove meaningless in the face of the likes of Cyclops, Professor X, and more, however.

Kurt Wagner’s Nightcrawler – Nightcrawler’s teleportation power is remarkable, but it doesn’t make him invulnerable to attacks, it simply allows him to evade them swiftly. When pitted against quick and agile characters like a super-soldier or the phasing Ghost, Kurt Wagner’s time may come to an end.

John Walker’s US Agent – The newest super-soldier in the MCU, John Walker’s unpredictability would make him pretty easy for a mutant to kill in Avengers: Doomsday. He’s a super-soldier, sure, but his power pales in comparison to many other MCU heroes.

Raven’s Mystique – Mystique is one of the most impressive mutants, given her shape-shifting ability, and she was primarily been seen as a villain before Fox revised the X-Men franchise timeline. Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique has already fallen victim to Wolverine’s claws and the mutant “cure,” so her life might be on the line again in Avengers: Doomsday.

Shuri’s Black Panther – Yet another super-soldier, but this time enhanced by the vibranium-infused heart-shaped herb, Shuri took some major hits in her battle against Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so likely won’t fare so well against some of the more powerful mutants in Avengers: Doomsday.

Scott Summers’ Cyclops – James Marsden’s Cyclops never got the chance to show off his full power in Fox’s X-Men franchise, so Avengers: Doomsday will offer him redemption. It’ll be great to see his powers on full display, but it’s also very possible he’ll meet a similar fate to his demise in X-Men: The Last Stand.

Ava Starr’s Ghost – Ghost’s phasing ability makes her the most unique and one of the most powerful members of the New Avengers. She’d be a formidable match to many mutants, given her mutant-like, innate power, but perhaps not as even a match as the likes of Professor X and Magneto.

The God Tier

Among the confirmed Avengers, New Avengers, and X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday, there are five characters who will be incredibly difficult to bring down. These heroes (and villains) will most likely survive a battle between the Avengers and X-Men, given their unmatched power, use of formidable weapons, and god-like prominence. For the established MCU characters included here, they are set to have bright futures after Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, while the X-Men characters will surely be recast for the MCU’s X-Men reboot.

Thor – The Asgardian God of Thunder has only increased of power throughout his career in the MCU, harnessing his lightning abilities, his incredible strength, and his ability to lead and influence others to do good across the galaxy. Thor has demonstrated abilities such as withstanding the energy of a star and battling the likes of Thanos and Gorr, proving he’ll likely be successful in battle against the X-Men.

Shang-Chi – Thanks to his use of ten mystical bangles gifted to him by his father, Shang-Chi has become one of the MCU’s most powerful characters. The ten rings offer him longevity, supreme strength, and as-yet-unconfirmed abilities that will allow him to easily go toe-to-toe with any X-Men members.

Erik Lehnsherr’s Magneto – The Master of Magnetism has demonstrated some incredible powers over the years, so Ian McKellen’s return in Avengers: Doomsday is very exciting. After X-Men ’97 saw Magneto impact the entire world with this magnetic powers, Doomsday’s Magneto may be even more comic-accurate and unbeatable.

Robert Reynolds’ Sentry – Thunderbolts*’ newest character is one of – if not the – most powerful characters in the entire MCU. The Sentry has an enhanced super-soldier serum giving him the power of a thousand exploding suns. It makes him invulnerable, unmatched, and unbeatable. He easily took down all the New Avengers, and may do the same for the X-Men.

Charles Xavier’s Professor X – Considered one of the most powerful mutants on Earth, Professor X is an omega-level mutant whose telepathic ability has proven capable of invading and manipulating any mind. Of course, he does have weaknesses, but Charles Xavier will be a huge asset in a battle between the Avengers and X-Men.

Who Would Win in a Battle Between the Avengers & X-Men?

The X-Men team in Avengers: Doomsday will contain some of the most exciting and powerful mutants in Marvel’s roster. However, when taking sheer numbers into account, as well as the inclusion of god-like powers like Thor, Shang-Chi, and the Sentry, it seems likely that the Avengers and New Avengers will come out on top. Their powers are just remarkable, though the likes of Magneto, Professor X, and more will certainly put up a fight. The prospect of an Avengers vs. X-Men adaptation is very exciting, but only time will tell what the outcome of Avengers: Doomsday’s epic battle will be.

