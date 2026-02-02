10 Most Rewatchable Superhero Movies of the 21st Century

Many incredible superhero movies have come out over the last 25 years, and the best of them are just as thrilling the second or third time as they were on the first viewing. Thanks to franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe, the superhero genre has positively blown up during the 21st century. Films in the category tend to embrace the spectacle of superhero comics, so they’re ideal for the silver screen.

Of course, the strongest superhero offerings are just as fun to return to years after their theatrical runs. Fan service and nostalgia make them ripe for revisiting. And the ones with timeless humor, hopeful messages, and gripping action also make for great comfort viewing. The most rewatchable titles blend all these strengths together. That’s why we keep coming back to them.

10) Spider-Man: No Way Home

Perhaps I’m just a sucker for fan service, but Spider-Man: No Way Home is too much fun to watch just once — especially if you were there through all the phases of Spider-Man it pays homage to. The cameos from past Spider-Man movies are highlights, paying off years of storytelling. It’s enough reason for longtime Marvel fans to revisit the film again and again. The story holds up, too, though, taking Tom Holland’s iteration of the Marvel hero on a journey that’s as emotional as it is thrilling. And the punches keep landing, no matter how many times you’ve seen No Way Home. It’s easily the most rewatchable Spider-Man film.

9) X-Men: Days of Future Past

Speaking of fan service and paying off many movies’ worth of storytelling, no list of rewatchable superhero titles would be complete without X-Men: Days of Future Past. The 2014 film brings the casts of the 2000s X-Men movies and X-Men: First Class together for a romp through time. And it’s every bit as satisfying as its premise suggests. The two iterations of the X-Men blend seamlessly, and their high-stakes mission to prevent a dark future is gripping from start to finish. There are some truly iconic moments that don’t dim over time, including the slow-motion Quicksilver sequence we all love so much. The film is an entertaining team-up that touches on the darker themes of the X-Men franchise but remains hopeful all the same.

8) Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

One of the most rewatchable superhero movies in years — and one of the best comic book movies of 2025 — Superman is proof that James Gunn is the right person to lead the DC Universe. We’ve had multiple takes on Superman on the big and small screens. However, Gunn’s film still manages to make the hero feel fresh. Part of that stems from the choice to forgo the character’s origin story, picking up when he’s already saving people on Earth. But it’s also that David Corenswet’s version of the character feels so earnest, living up to the character’s ideals. At its core, 2025’s Superman is a hopeful story that reminds us that empathy and compassion are “the real punk rock.” It’s worth revisiting just for that.

7) Guardians of the Galaxy

Sometimes, comedy is what makes a movie rewatchable, and Guardians of the Galaxy is one of you can put on whenever you’re in need of a laugh. The 2014 film is an absolute blast, introducing a group of unlikely heroes you just can’t help but fall for. The complexity of the characters is only topped by their dynamics with one another. And as they come together as a team, Guardians of the Galaxy becomes a heartfelt watch, in addition to being hilarious. It’s a genuine feel-good movie that challenges our idea of what it means to be a hero. From Quill’s introduction — Star-Lord, who? — to the dance-off to save the universe, I never get tired of it. (Oh, and did I mention how great the soundtrack is?)

6) The Avengers

Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Thor all make nostalgic rewatches, but there’s nothing quite as satisfying as the film that finally ties them all together. It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve seen it; The Avengers always feels like an event. It’s an epic way to bring the MCU’s top heroes and storylines crashing together, and it holds up all these years later. The action is non-stop, Loki makes a compelling villain, and the humor is so good that people are still quoting the best one-liners. The energy is palpable in every aspect of the film. It’s the perfect superhero movie to revisit if you want a reminder of what makes the genre (and MCU) so beloved.

5) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a visual masterpiece, and that alone lands it among the most rewatchable superhero films. It’s a marvel to look at, and its soundtrack makes the whole viewing experience a delight. Its strengths go beyond that, though, as it delivers a Spider-Man story that’s fresh and exciting — but also familiar in its coming-of-age roots. Miles Morales’ adventure through the multiverse is one of the best shots at exploring multiple timelines. It feels like there’s so much to pick up on, further incentivizing more viewings. And Miles himself makes for a charming lead we’re eager to reunite with. (With the next Spider-Verse movie slated for 2027, the best way to do that is by rewatching the two that are currently out!)

4) The Incredibles

The only non-Marvel or -DC movie on this list, The Incredibles deserves a spot among the most rewatchable superhero movies of the 21st century. And the fact that the Pixar film is on par with these franchise hits is a testament to its quality. Like so many of Pixar’s top titles, The Incredibles is clever, funny, and heartwarming. It proves that original superhero stories can be just as appealing as those centered on well-known heroes and villains. That’s especially true when they build on unique concepts that humanize supes rather than putting them on pedestals. This is a big reason The Incredibles holds up, though its humor and lovable characters also help. It’s a great comfort watch, and it has a lot of nostalgic value. Pixar movies tend to be rewatchable, but this one is especially fun to revisit. (And its midlife crisis story hits different as an adult.)

3) The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy remains one of the strongest superhero stories of the 21st century, and all three films lend themselves to rewatches. But the second installment, The Dark Knight, is the most tempting to return to over and over. When it comes to Batman, there’s no showdown more exciting than DC’s Caped Crusader vs. the Joker. And the fact that Heath Ledger’s Joker is so mesmerizing only makes revisiting this film more compelling. There are so many iconic scenes and lines, and the breakneck pace and action ensure things are never dull. It’s a perfect viewing experience, even when you know what’s coming.

2) Avengers: Infinity War

Nothing compares to seeing Avengers: Infinity War in theaters for the first time — well, except for maybe watching Avengers: Endgame during its opening weekend. But while a rewatch might not capture the same excitement as a first viewing, it does come close. Infinity War‘s big action sequences make sure of that. They’re just as thrilling the second, third, or tenth time around. And the character dynamics add to the rewatch value, as Infinity War is full of reunions and first interactions between MCU heroes. This leads to plenty of humor as characters like Tony Stark and Star-Lord clash. And the comedy is balanced by some devastating emotional beats, which don’t hurt any less on a rewatch. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll want to do it all over again in a few months.

1) Avengers: Endgame

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Let’s face it, it’s impossible to rewatch Avengers: Infinity War and not pick up Endgame almost immediately after. The two go hand-in-hand, and they’re both among the most rewatchable MCU movies. That’s not surprising, as they’re both event films that hold a lot of nostalgia for longtime fans. Avengers: Endgame has so much great payoff, too, from Captain America wielding Mjölnir to the big “Avengers Assemble” moment at the end. These scenes are a joy to revisit, even if we have to suffer the pain of losing some of our favorite heroes. It’s worth it to see the action-packed conclusion to the Infinity Saga all over again.

