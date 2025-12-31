3 Criminally Overlooked Movies In 2025 That Deserved Way More

2025 saw the release of many major blockbusters, but there is a downside to audiences being given so many incredible cinematic spectacles. Over the 12-month span of 2025, there were a number of huge movie releases. As well as major 2025 comic book movies, which have typically dominated much of the cinematic conversation in recent years, the year saw the release of some exceptional movies in various genres. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was a massive success, earning not just critical praise and a solid box office take, but also a huge amount of cultural relevance. However, the downside to this is that some of the year’s other movies flew under the radar.

While those considered the most essential movies of 2025 have received plenty of attention, the year also saw some excellent films go largely unnoticed. Throughout 2025, there have been a handful of great movies that simply didn’t get the love they deserved, whether due to limited releases, poor marketing, or unfortunate timing. Regardless of the reasons, some of these movies simply deserve more, and hopefully will come to receive more attention than they did upon release.

3) Twinless

Some of the best movies of 2025 — such as Sinners and The Monkey — featured twins, but Twinless didn’t get anywhere near the same attention. As its title suggests, the movie follows two men who meet at a support group for twinless twins. It stars Dylan O’Brien as Roman, and the movie’s writer-director James Sweeney as Dennis. The pair’s friendship is at the center of the dark, psychological comedy, which features a few unexpected twists.

Twinless premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in January 2025, where it won the Audience Award, before its wider theatrical release in September. Despite earning considerable critical praise, Twinless flew under most audiences’ radars and failed to receive the attention it deserved. It’s a brilliantly made and cleverly written movie that unfortunately seemed to get lost among 2025’s bigger releases.

2) Caught Stealing

With Darren Aronofsky as director, Caught Stealing adapted the novel of the same name by Charlie Huston. Starring Austin Butler, Matt Smith, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber, and Vincent D’Onofrio, Caught Stealing boasts one of the most impressive ensemble casts of 2025. It follows Henry Thompson, a former baseball player who inadvertently falls foul of some of New York’s most dangerous criminals.

Caught Stealing was given a significant marketing push and performed reasonably well with critics. Unfortunately, its disappointing box office didn’t paint a particularly encouraging picture, and the movie seemed to quickly disappear. However, Caught Stealing is a brilliantly comedic crime caper that makes good use of its incredible cast, and it quite simply deserved to perform much better than it ultimately did.

1) The Assessment

As 2025 featured some huge sci-fi movies, it’s perhaps understandable why some of the year’s best sci-fi stories didn’t get the attention they deserved. The Assessment stars Himesh Patel and Elizabeth Olsen as a married couple in a dystopian future in which the population is strictly controlled, and follows the pair as they are monitored by an assessor played by Alicia Vikander, who observes them over the course of a week. A tense and dramatic sci-fi thriller, The Assessment was released theatrically in March 2025.

The Assessment‘s core trio of actors are all respected in their own right, and their combined efforts make it an exceptional movie. It’s a fascinating and thought-provoking insight into the complexities of modern relationships, particularly when the subject of children is introduced. Unfortunately, The Assessment didn’t receive anywhere near the attention it deserved, making it one of 2025’s most overlooked movies.

