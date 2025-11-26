3 More Spinoffs of Famous Films That Would Be As Magical As Wicked

The power of a truly great fantasy film lies not just in the story it tells, but in the unique worlds that the characters inhabit. Wicked, the sensational stage musical and now massively successful two-part film adaptation, is a spectacular testament to worldbuilding, taking the familiar universe of The Wizard of Oz and expanding it into a deep, entrancing new story focused on the untold origins of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked proved that a classic story from the 1930s can be successfully revisited and reinterpreted, giving audiences a fresh and emotionally moving perspective on established characters and settings. The key is finding that perfect unpainted canvas in the original film—a supporting character with an intriguing backstory, a world brimming with mystery, or an event that only makes sense with a deeper explanation.

Reimagining isn’t just about recreating nostalgia; it’s about enriching an established legacy with new thematic layers, creating an experience that is both familiar and brand new.

3) The Little Mermaid

A prequel to the 1989 animated classic could explore Ursula’s—the banished and feared sea witch—early life and her history with King Triton. This approach could detail their shared royal family lineage in a way the Broadway stage adaptation did, as well as the reason for the rift that split the kingdom of Atlantica. The story could take place in a more ancient, darker time when magic and political power were more dangerously intertwined.

It could follow Ursula as she is unjustly accused of using forbidden sorcery and stripped of her royal status, exiling her to the lonely, shadowy trenches with nothing but her loyal pair of eels. The approach would turn the story into a tragedy of a gifted outcast who, fueled by bitterness, transforms her desperate need for acceptance into a calculated hunger for revenge and power.

2) Peter Pan

A Peter Pan spinoff could focus on Captain Hook’s early life and origin, starting long before his run-in with the crocodile, Neverland or Pan himself. The story could explore his past as James, a brilliant naval officer in the real world, and what event (perhaps a personal betrayal) led him to abandon society and true identity for Neverland.

The mystery could even center on the unseen magic of Neverland itself, revealing that it does not simply stop you from growing up but actively preys on the most extreme human desires. James’ transformation from a principled man into a bitter pirate fueled by a thirst for vengeance would turn him into a deeply sympathetic, tragic antagonist.

1) Alice in Wonderland

A sequel to Alice in Wonderland could explore the life of the White Rabbit following Alice’s departure, revealing him not as a nervous servant, but as the secret, overwhelmed speaker for the residents of Wonderland. The story could detail the disastrous fallout caused by the Red Queen’s dethronement, as various factions—the Mad Hatter, the Tweedles, and the Cheshire Cat—all fight for political control.

The White Rabbit’s burden could become the mediator among the nonsensical citizens and prevent a full-scale, whimsical civil war, all while searching for a stable new ruler. It would be a darkly comedic, high-stakes political tale that brings audiences back to the bizarre rules of Wonderland to explore themes of governance and true madness.

