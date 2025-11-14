3 Marvel Characters Who Use Adamantium the MCU Needs To Include (Apart From Wolverine)

Vibranium is the star of the show for the first few phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The metal ends up in Captain America’s hands in the form of a shield that he uses to fight evil during World War II and beyond. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, the titular villain gets his hands on some via Ulysses Klaue, who is no friend to Wakanda, the country the metal comes from. But Wakanda is about to start playing second fiddle to another location —one that’s sitting in the middle of the Indian Ocean following the events of the much-maligned film Eternals.

The Celestial Tiamut that crawls its way out of the center of the Earth dies before it gets a chance to rip the planet in two. However, that’s not the end of its story because Captain America: Brave New World reveals that it houses adamantium, a powerful metal that gives vibranium a run for its money. Of course, in Marvel Comics, Wolverine is the character most synonymous with adamantium. He’s not the only one to use it, though. Here are three Marvel characters, other than Wolverine, who use adamantium that the MCU needs to include.

3) Daken

Wolverine has been around for a long time, which means he’s lived many different lives. At one point, he falls in love with a woman named Itsu, and the two have a son named Akihiro. Unfortunately, the boy adopts some of his father’s curses, including his claws and healing factor, which causes him to age very slowly.

After growing up, Akihiro adopts the name Daken and seeks to take revenge against his father for the death of his mother. While he doesn’t always bond adamantium to his claws, Daken uses the metal on a few occasions and becomes much more dangerous because of it. The MCU could bring the character into the fold by turning him into a rival for his old man.

2) Deathlok

Marvel doesn’t only save adamantium for mutants. Michael Collins, an employee for the Roxonn Corporation, discovers that his engineering work is being used to create a killing machine as part of the Deathlok Project. After trying to expose the truth, he finds himself inside the cyborg body and unable to control his own actions.

What makes Deathlok so dangerous outside of his killer instinct is his adamantium skeleton, which gives him incredible durability. The MCU needs a few more wild cards in the mix, and Deathlok is as good a candidate as anyone. The only hiccup is that a version of the character appears in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., albeit without any adamantium.

1) Lady Deathstrike

The first X-Men movie puts Wolverine through the wringer, having him go up against a villain that can control metal. And X2 doesn’t let up on the gas because it introduces Lady Deathstrike, another member of the Weapon X program that gets five claws rather than three. She proves an effective weapon, with the only thing able to stop her being a lethal dose of the metal that covers her skeleton.

Since Fox’s franchise gets rid of Lady Deathstrike after only one movie, and a variant only briefly appears in Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU can flesh her out a bit by including her fascinating comic book backstory that sees her lead a clan that’s obsessed with adamantium and its effects. She sets her sights on Wolverine because she considers him unworthy of the metal that’s in his body.

