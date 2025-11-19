5 Best MCU Characters Introduced in Avengers Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Avengers movies include a number of exciting character introductions. Although they are team-up events primarily focused on established individuals in the franchise, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame incorporate new heroes and villains alongside the iconic team. Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) are two of the most memorable characters to be fully introduced in an Avengers installment; however, the twins first appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s post-credits scene before taking center stage in Age of Ultron. Others like Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thanos (Josh Brolin) became legendary MCU characters thanks to their prominent roles in the Avengers movies.

Looking ahead, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars could introduce new characters when they are released in theaters. Thus, now is the perfect time to recognize the best MCU figures who made their franchise debut in an Avengers movie.

5) Ebony Maw

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War is jam-packed with popular MCU characters, which partially explains why the introduction of Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) has gone overlooked. An adopted child of Thanos, Maw is wicked and menacing as he helps the Mad Titan collect the Infinity Stones. In one particularly intense sequence, he tortures Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with tons of tiny needles, proving just how threatening he is. Killed by being ejected into outer space by Iron Man, Maw goes out with a bang after proving a formidable opponent for the Avengers. Maw’s sadistic personality and manipulative nature make him a genuine scene-stealer in Infinity War, even though he doesn’t have quite enough to do.

4) Ultron

Image Courtesy of marvel Studios

The main villain of Avengers: Age of Ultron isn’t revered as much as Thanos, yet he’s still a standout in the movie. As the rogue artificial intelligence creation of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Ultron (James Spader) represents a fascinating concept for an antagonist. Ultron’s plans to eliminate all humans on Earth heavily burden the Avengers, who must contend with their role in the robot’s destructiveness.

Although his motivations and inner character are only developed on a surface level, Ultron is enthralling to watch on screen. His super strength, advanced armor, and ability to fly make him a unique challenge for the Avengers in Age of Ultron. Meanwhile, Ultron’s army serves as a massive threat during the Battle of Sokovia. Age of Ultron isn’t the most memorable Avengers movie; however, Ultron’s introduction delivers plenty of great action and an interesting perspective on AI.

3) Ulysses Klaue

Image Courtesy of marvel Studios

Age of Ultron also features the debut of Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), the Dutch-South African arms dealer later seen in Black Panther. Klaue supplies Ultron with vibranium before losing his arm at the hands of the enraged robot. With his goofy and conniving personality, Klaue easily ranks as one of the most underrated MCU villains. In his limited screen time in Age of Ultron and Black Panther, he sneers and jokes his way through various heists and crimes. Never has someone so evil managed to be so hilarious, and it was almost sad to see him finally vanquished by Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Few would have predicted Klaue to become the absolute gem of a scene-stealing villain he is in Black Panther following his brief introduction in Age of Ultron, and it’s a shame the MCU didn’t keep him alive longer.

2) Maria Hill

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

As the very first assembling of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, The Avengers is an iconic movie in the minds of most MCU fans. A lesser-appreciated highlight of the film comes in the form of Maria Hill’s (Cobie Smulders) debut. Working alongside Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), S.H.I.E.L.D., and the Avengers during her tenure, Hill always handles business with seriousness and poise. The Avengers immediately establishes Hill as a skilled combatant, seasoned tactician, and determined problem-solver. From the Battle of New York to the Battle of Sokovia, Hill proves a valuable asset to the Avengers time and time again. Hill deserved a bigger spotlight in the MCU before her shocking death in Secret Invasion. Unfortunately, though, the franchise discarded an amazing character far too early.

1) Vision

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Rightfully adored by MCU fans, Vision (Paul Bettany) emerges for the first time in Avengers: Age of Ultron when the AI program known as J.A.R.V.I.S. and the Mind Stone bring his vibranium body to life. The synthezoid goes on to become a loyal ally to the Avengers and the love interest of Wanda Maximoff. Despite not being human, Vision exhibits one of the more layered personalities of any MCU character. He’s compassionate and vulnerable toward those he cares about, yet can turn incredibly fierce the second a battle arises.

Seeing Vision take flight and fight alongside the Avengers for the first time in Age of Ultron is a thrill, and the continuation of his arc is even more engrossing. From his heartbreaking death in Infinity War to his resurrection and sitcom life with Wanda in WandaVision, Vision’s outstanding MCU journey cements him as the best character introduced in an Avengers movie. Vision’s return in the upcoming Disney+ series VisionQuest should make for another interesting chapter in his story.

