5 MCU Characters That Are Definitely Forgotten About

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a towering pop culture juggernaut, bringing together hundreds of characters over multiple phases, timelines, and realities. With so many heroes, villains, and supporting figures popping in and out of the spotlight, not everyone gets a satisfying arc or a second scene. Some were teed up for future appearances that never came, while others quietly exited stage left without so much as a post-credits nod.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether forgotten due to story shifts, scheduling conflicts, or just plain oversight, these five characters had brief moments in the MCU, only to vanish with little explanation.

1) Richard Madison (Chris O’Dowd)

Last Seen: Thor: The Dark World

You’d be forgiven for not remembering Richard Madison, or even realizing Chris O’Dowd was in the MCU. In fact, the actor himself had even forgotten he was ever in Thor: The Dark World.

In an interview with Syfy Wire, O’Dowd confessed he barely remembered being in the movie, saying, “I did that as a favor. I completely forgot I was in it.” That tracks — Thor: The Dark World is often ranked among the lesser MCU entries, and his character was more of a punchline than a plot point.

O’Dowd appears as Richard, a charming but painfully mismatched date for Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) after Thor has been MIA for over a year. The scene plays for laughs as Richard awkwardly tries to make conversation while Jane keeps getting distracted by gravitational anomalies and Thor-related longing.

His appearance is short, sweet, and purposefully mundane — a total contrast to the cosmic chaos of Asgard. But after that, Richard disappears from the franchise entirely. No follow-up, no Easter egg cameo, not even a breakup text.

At this point, Richard remains a footnote in Thor and Jane’s complicated relationship.

2) W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya)

Last Seen: Black Panther

W’Kabi was one of T’Challa’s most trusted allies, head of security for the Border Tribe, and a childhood friend. Played by the immensely talented Daniel Kaluuya, W’Kabi had layers. He was a loyal soldier, skeptical traditionalist, and ultimately, a man torn between his country and his emotions.

His decision to side with Killmonger in the Wakandan civil war marked one of the film’s most personal betrayals. It wasn’t just a military coup, he stood against T’Challa and even his own love, Okoye (Danai Gurira), in pursuit of what he believed was best for his country. When the tide turned, W’Kabi surrendered peacefully, and it seemed ripe for a redemption arc.

But then came Avengers: Infinity War, then Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and W’Kabi was nowhere to be seen.

The explanation given for Kaluuya’s absence from Infinity War is that they wanted to focus on the main characters more. Ok … but then why was Okoye there and not W’Kabi? Both are of importance. The reason Kaluuya was unavailable to film the Black Panther sequel is down to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s Nope. The character was briefly mentioned as being “in exile,” a vague status that left fans unsatisfied. No explanation, no resolution.

Kaluuya is now one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors, so whether Marvel will find a way to bring W’Kabi back remains uncertain. But narratively, his arc is unfinished. His betrayal was personal, and his absence leaves a noticeable gap in Wakanda’s evolving story. Given the themes of legacy, forgiveness, and loyalty that define the Black Panther films, W’Kabi deserves more than just a line of exposition.

3) Darryl Jacobson (Daley Pearson)

Last Seen (briefly): Thor Love and Thunder

Darryl Jacobson may not have powers, but he still earned a place in fans’ hearts as one of the funniest additions to the MCU canon. Introduced in the Team Thor mockumentary shorts directed by Taika Waititi, Darryl is a regular Australian guy who ends up sharing an apartment with Thor during the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Played by Daley Pearson, Darryl’s dry, deadpan delivery was the perfect foil to Thor’s dramatic grandeur. The shorts, initially bonus features, became surprise hits thanks to their unique tone and genuine humor.

Marvel even doubled down with Team Darryl, where the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) crashes on his couch post-Ragnarok.

Despite the popularity of these One-Shots and Darryl’s unexpected charm, he had an extremely brief cameo during Thor: Love and Thunder as a New Asgard tour guide. But how come he wasn’t still Thor’s roomie? His ability to endure the Asgardian’s habits we pushed to the side for Meike and Korg. But, perhaps that was Darryl’s choice.

Still, Darryl remains beloved by fans, and Pearson has expressed interest in returning.

Until then, he lives on as the MCU’s best everyman roommate: no superpowers, no weapons, just a solid WiFi connection and a killer poker face.

4) Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim)

Last Seen: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

There are scene-stealers … and then there’s Madisynn King. Two Ns, one Y. But it’s not where you think.

Introduced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Madisynn burst into the MCU during a magical mishap involving amateur sorcerer Donny Blaze. After being sent through multiple dimensions and making a deal with a talking goat, she landed in Wong’s living room — and into MCU history.

Played with chaotic brilliance by Patty Guggenheim, Madisynn quickly won fans over with her carefree attitude, bizarre experiences, and hilarious chemistry with Wong. Their odd-couple friendship became one of the show’s most talked-about subplots.

There’s been no confirmation of her return, but Guggenheim is open to it. She said she’d “love to see where Madisynn’s story goes,” and the fan base seems to agree. Despite being a one-episode wonder, Madisynn made a massive impression. And even if Wong’s new BFF has been forgotten by the MCU, she has been immortalized in print, having a very successful run in the comics.

In a universe filled with multiversal incursions and cosmic threats, Madisynn represents the lighter, more party-tastic side of the MCU. With Wong now the Sorcerer Supreme, it feels only right to bring back his bestie.

5) Dr. Helen Cho (Claudia Kim)

Last Seen: Avengers: Age of Ultron

You don’t build Vision without Dr. Helen Cho. Played by Claudia Kim in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Cho is the world-renowned geneticist and the creator of the Regeneration Cradle, the very device that birthed Vision — one of the MCU’s most important heroes.

In Age of Ultron, she’s mind-controlled by Stark’s big bad, forced to help build him a new body, and gets badly wounded, but manages to survive. Given her technological contributions, it seemed obvious she’d play a bigger role in the franchise moving forward.

Instead? Nothing. No follow-up, no cameo, no update.

Cho is barely mentioned in later films. That’s a significant omission, considering her scientific achievements and potential comic book connections. In Marvel Comics, Helen is the mother of Amadeus Cho — aka Brawn — a teenage super-genius and one-time Hulk successor.

With the She-Hulk series introducing more of the gamma-powered family and rumors swirling around a World War Hulk project, Helen Cho’s absence becomes even more conspicuous. There’s room for her in the MCU’s evolving science community, especially alongside figures like Bruce Banner, Shuri, and Riri Williams.

For a character who helped bring Vision to life, it’s only fair that Marvel brings her back into the fold.