5 Things That Still Don’t Make Sense About Avengers: Age of Ultron

When it comes to Avengers movies, we’re talking about an audience that has become hard to impress. However, if we compare the four films featuring the original team, while some received a lot of positive feedback from both fans and critics, others didn’t quite live up to expectations. Such was the case with Avengers: Age of Ultron. With a few script and editing missteps, even though the movie is still fondly remembered by many fans, it’s clear that it left a lot to be desired. Even after 10 years, some aspects still don’t quite add up or seem unnecessary in the larger context.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most frustrating part is that the MCU is full of productions that could’ve offered better explanations for certain scenes, but that didn’t happen. So, what are the biggest issues that still don’t make sense in Avengers: Age of Ultron?

1) Ultron and His Intelligence

marvel studios

When Ultron was first created, the plan was for him to become the most intelligent AI on the planet, built to help humanity. But things quickly spiral, and he ends up developing a will of his own – though when he finally shows up, he’s far from the most advanced machine. In a world where the future of technology and its potential dangers are hot topics, the villain of the film should’ve been nearly unstoppable thanks to his vast intelligence – but that’s not what we see. His decision to wipe out humanity feels like something a regular human villain might do, and considering he’s supposed to be an AI, it seems likely he should have been able to win just by tapping into the internet.

There are plenty of discussions out there about what technology could actually do in a war against humans, and Age of Ultron had the perfect setup to explore that – but it didn’t. It’s understandable that the real big threat was being reserved for Thanos later on, but letting Ultron make a mistake as basic as dropping a single city was a major missed chance to make the movie truly epic.

2) Quicksilver’s Death

marvel studios

The death of Pietro Maximoff is one of the most unexpected parts of the entire film, and even now, it still bothers a lot of people. His power allows him to dodge attacks at incredble speeds, and yet it’s the film’s script that forces him to fail in doing just that. He’s still human, sure, and he has his flaws – but to sacrifice himself like that? It’s really hard to find any logic in it. Of course, with Joss Whedon directing, someone’s death was expected, but if it had been handled better, maybe Quicksilver’s fate wouldn’t have faced so much criticism.

While trying to save Hawkeye from a barrage of bullets, Pietro steps in front and takes the hit. As emotional and symbolic as the moment is – especially with his final words echoing their first encounter earlier in the film – it still raises a question: why not just use his super speed to move Hawkeye out of danger instead? It feels like they couldn’t come up with a more plausible way to kill off a character, so they left the scene as-is, hoping viewers wouldn’t question it – banking on Wanda’s intense emotional reaction to overshadow the logic gap. Unfortunately, it didn’t work.

3) Thor’s Vision

marvel studios

When we watch Avengers: Age of Ultron, there are a lot of things left unexplained, but most of them are easy enough to overlook. One exception, though, is Thor’s vision. After the heroes are mentally manipulated by Scarlet Witch, the God of Thunder ends up in a mystical lake, hallucinating – or rather, seeing visions of the future. This makes a bit more sense once the story of the Infinity Stones comes into play later on, but on its own it remains baffling.

Fans who read the comics might have picked up on the reference to the Well of Wyrd, but since the MCU stands apart from the comics, the scene really needed more context. The director even admitted he wasn’t happy with how it turned out due to how much it was trimmed down, but said there was pressure to keep it in the movie – mostly because it helped set up what was coming in the franchise. Still, it’s something that should’ve been thought through much more carefully from the start. It’s probably the most genuinely confusing part of the whole film.

4) The Romance Between Hulk and Black Widow

marvel studios

Thinking about Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanoff together might be appealing to some fans (or not), but it feels like this romantic subplot was crafted more for Age of Ultron itself than as a thread to carry through the rest of the franchise. Up until that point, there had been no hint of a connection between the pair, making the romance feel forced – especially considering it was never revisited afterward. On top of that, Black Widow, known for being an independent spy laser-focused on her missions, suddenly developing emotional ties to the Hulk just doesn’t align with how her character had been built.

The Russo Brothers and screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus even addressed this during the time of Avengers: Infinity War, explaining that they considered including scenes related to the relationship – since it had already been introduced as a creative decision by Whedon – but eventually dropped the idea because it didn’t fit the main plot. In the end, the couple ended up being remembered more as a random detour in the saga than a meaningful or consistent relationship – and it didn’t even make sense in the comics either.

5) Introduction of Vision

marvel studios

Vision has been a mystery ever since his introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron. While the film does explain how he was created, his origin feels rushed, with barely any exploration of his consciousness, motivations, or even the true nature of his existence. As soon as he comes to life and appears before the Avengers, the only real focus is on the Mind Stone – as if that alone is enough for everyone to fully understand and trust him.

On top of that, his ability to lift Mjölnir so effortlessly raises even more questions, since only those deemed “worthy” are supposed to be able to wield it. The scene seems to suggest this is proof of his trustworthiness, but is that really enough? We’re left to speculate, since the script never takes the time to properly address it or even leave things creatively implied. Maybe we’ll finally get more answers about the character in his own series, but for now, all we can do is hope.

Avengers: Age of Ultron is available to stream on Disney+.