5 Best Toho Kaiju Movies Without Godzilla

When it comes to kaiju movies, Toho was and remains the top dog. And the reason it’s known as the number one producer of kaiju movies, the studio that made them such a popular subgenre of sci-fi cinema, basically just comes down to Godzilla. However, it wasn’t as though the many, many Godzilla movies were the only kaiju films they ever released. However, Gojira was the only one that kicked off a franchise back in the studio’s kaiju heyday of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. That said, while even the best non-Godzilla movies of that classic era didn’t spawn franchise, they oftentimes did have their characters meet up with Godzilla in his movies.

What follows are the five best non-Godzilla Toho movies of that classic era. They’re a lot of fun. A goofy good time with a vibe that is still referenced to this day by the Monsterverse.

5) King Kong Escapes

Some may disagree with King Kong Escapes making the cut. After all, Atragon and The Mysterians both have their merits. But Atragon is also extremely slow and The Mysterians‘ goofiness can often trump the stakes it tries to establish.

King Kong Escapes, however, is goofy in all the right ways. There’s a character named Dr. Who, with a perpetual smirk and caterpillar eyebrows, a mechanical King Kong, and a prolonged scene of Kong digging through a diamond tunnel. Furthermore, while it’s a Japanese version of an American property, it clearly understands what made the 1933 classic tick. Specifically, a fight with a dinosaur and Kong’s love for a woman who is initially frightened and then comes around to his charms. This was a fine one-off follow-up to King Kong vs. Godzilla.

4) The War of the Gargantuas

The War of the Gargantuas, the semi-sequel to the next entry on our list, is beloved by quite a few big names, including Tim Burton, Brad Pitt, Guillermo del Toro, and Quentin Tarantino. And it’s easy to see why, as it’s a charming kaiju movie that amounts to a sibling rivalry between brothers who can topple buildings.

Furthermore, one edge Gargantuas has over its predecessor is its pacing. This is a movie that moves forward rather quickly, making it a rewatchable diversion for those who can get on board with this type of thing.

3) Frankenstein Conquers the World

The War of the Gargantuas is bizarre, but it’s got nothing on Frankenstein Conquers the World. After all, it’s about the heart of Frankenstein’s monster growing into a monster man due to the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima. It’s a movie that starts out entirely removed from any territory that could be taken seriously.

On top of its midnight movie plot, Frankenstein Conquers the World also has one of the better third-act fights in a non-Godzilla classic Toho movie. Baragon always was an underrated kaiju, and this is his movie to shine.

2) Mothra

Before she shared the screen with Godzilla in his second-best Shōwa era film, Mothra debuted in her own movie. And, as one might expect, it’s the most thematically deep kaiju movie of the lot.

Basically, everything that was done fantastically in Mothra vs. Godzilla is done nearly as well here. There are certainly greater stakes in that later movie, especially since it has probably the most intimidating Godzilla design of them all, but the foundation for its success was laid here.

1) Rodan

Like Gojira, Toho’s Rodan (their third kaiju movie after the first two Godzilla installments), actually manages to be a bit frightening, at least as frightening as a movie with an actor in a big rubber suit can be. Most of this comes courtesy of the narrative’s pacing.

It all starts off with a mystery surrounding the disappearances of some minors, which we soon learn was at the hands of some extra-large bugs. But then that mystery dovetails into the revelation of a massive egg in said mine, which then spawns, you guessed it, Rodan. Rodan is hands down the best non-Godzilla Toho kaiju movie because the story gets us hooked from the beginning, but it only gets better when we get to the whole city-destroying section, which is nearly as well done as the rampage in Gojira. Toss in the revelation that there’s a second Rodan who has to watch its mate die and it’s a monster movie that sticks with you.

