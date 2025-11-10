5 God-Tier DC Heroes That Still Haven’t Appeared in a Movie

Being weak is not an option in the DC Universe. The villains are too strong, and the threats are just too big. What helps the good guys level the playing field is the vast number of big brains on their side. Batman, a mere mortal who dons a bat costume every night, is arguably the smartest character in the universe, and there are more where he came from. The Atom and Mister Terrific also use their quick thinking to their advantage, coming up with solutions to problems others don’t even consider. However, there’s only so much heroes without real powers can do against bad guys as formidable as Darkseid or Doomsday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The great thing is that Batman and the rest of his human allies don’t have to do it alone. There are more than a few incredibly powerful heroes who will go to bat for the world on a moment’s notice. Some of them are getting the short end of the stick when it’s time to go to the big leagues, though. Here are five god-like DC heroes that have yet to appear in a live-action movie.

5) Orion

The New Gods of New Genesis and the New Gods of Apokolips constantly wage war on one another. The fighting gets so bad that the leaders of the two factions, Highfather and Darkseid, decide to swap sons in order to broker a peace deal. Darkseid’s son, Orion, embraces his fresh start on New Genesis and becomes its greatest champion. He also has a couple of stints with the Justice League. Maybe James Gunn finds a spot for him when the team eventually forms in the DCU.

4) Mister Miracle

While Highfather lucks out by receiving Orion, Darkseid gets a problem child in Scott Free, who doesn’t like his new dad’s way of doing business. After leaving Apokolips behind, Free becomes the hero Mister Miracle and aids New Genesis in its quest to take down Darkseid. And his help is greatly appreciated because there’s not much he can’t do. At one point, Mister Miracle becomes the living embodiment of the Anti-Life Equation, which sounds like something that could help on the big screen.

3) Etrigan

Etrigan certainly doesn’t look like a typical god, and that’s because he’s not one. He’s actually a demon from Hell who finds himself bound to a human named Jason Blood. However, Etrigan bucks the notion that all demons are evil by always fighting for what he believes in, using his remarkable powers, including the hellfire he can project from his mouth and his mastery of magic. Like Orion, Etrigan has been a member of multiple iterations of the Justice League, giving him a leg up on some of the competition on this list.

2) Deadman

Going to the circus in the DC Universe almost always ends badly, such as when aerialist Boston Brand dies at the hands of an assassin while performing his signature act. Fortunately, Brand gets to come out for an encore when he’s resurrected and becomes the hero Deadman. In his new form, he can fly, possess people, and utilize superhuman strength. It might take forming the Justice League Dark to get Deadman on the big screen, but that’s not much of a challenge for Gunn, who loves to operate in the strange corners of superhero franchises.

1) Pandora

Just like in Greek mythology, the DC Universe’s Hephaestus creates Pandora on Zeus’ order, and he delivers her a box that she’s not supposed to open. Curiosity gets the better of her, though, so she has her partner do the deed for her, which unleashes evil upon the world. Pandora pays the price for her crimes and eventually gets back on her horse, helping the Justice League Dark during their travels to Heaven. While in the mysterious land, she learns she can take an angelic form, granting her a major power boost. Unlike some of the other characters on this list, Pandora doesn’t have a clear path to the DCU. However, it would be nice for the franchise to find her a spot, even if it’s only for a brief appearance or two.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!