DCU Nightwing Contender Addresses Casting Rumors & Reveals His Other Dream DC Role [Exclusive]

There is no shortage of jobs available in the DC Universe. With the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, on the way, a new villain will join the fray that will push the titular hero and Lex Luthor far enough that they have to bury the hatchet. A performer with some serious gravitas has to tackle that role, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is sure to have his shortlist. That’s not all that’s on his plate, though, as he also has parts like Wonder Woman to worry about. However, as much as Gunn might want to wax poetic about Diana Prince and Man of Tomorrow‘s villain, he’s going to continue to field questions about Batman until there’s some serious movement on that front.

Actors continue to throw their hats into the ring to play the DCU’s Dark Knight. Alan Ritchson has mentioned discussing the role with Gunn, but he doesn’t believe Batman is in his future. But not every actor wants to hog the spotlight; some are more than fine with playing second fiddle to Batman, so long as they still get a juicy part. In fact, one contender for Nightwing is finally ready to address his passion for the role, as well as another character that he has his eye on.

While speaking to ComicBook about his latest movie, Safe House, Lewis Tan was asked about the Internet rooting for him in the Nightwing race: “I love that project. I saw some of the fancast. I’m very appreciative of it,” he said. “I love that character. That would be one of the characters I would want to play. Nightwing is an incredible character, that I could bring something unique to. I also like Red Hood. I think I could make a darker, more violent version of that one day. I love those characters.”

Starting with the Nightwing of it all, Tan is a great fit. His martial arts background means he can pull off all the action that comes with being a member of the Bat-Family with ease. He’s also no stranger to superhero projects in general, having appeared in both Deadpool 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine as Shatterstar. Gunn frequently allows actors to cross the aisle from DC to Marvel, and Tan could just be the latest in a long line.

But Tan’s comments about Red Hood are where things really heat up. Jason Todd has yet to appear in a live-action movie on the big screen, and his violent nature may be one of the factors holding him back. However, Gunn is proving with projects like Clayface that there are no lengths the DCU won’t go to tell a great story. Perhaps Tan can tackle an R-rated Red Hood project that finally gives Batman’s most misunderstood sidekick a chance to shine in live-action.

Safe House is in theaters now.

